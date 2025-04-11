Housebuilder Honey launches two new showhomes at £42m, 114-home development in Edwinstowe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Honey has opened two new showhomes at its £42m, 114-home development in Edwinstowe.

Called Homes by honey at Thoresby Vale and located off Ollerton Road, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom new homes, including terraced, semi-detached and detached properties.

Prices for the new homes at the development range from £239,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Avocado house type to £439,995 for a four-bedroom detached Sage.

Homes by honey at Thoresby Vale comprises 12 of Honey’s house types which, according to the housebuilder, have been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

Relax - the showhome at Homes by honey at Thoresby Vale features a boutique, hotel style bathroom

Interested buyers can now visit the four-bedroom detached Rosemary and four-bedroom detached Sage showhomes to experience the high specification and thoughtful design of Honey’s new homes.

The hallway in both showhomes leads to an open-plan living/dining area, designer kitchen with integrated appliances and contemporary bi-fold doors opening to the rear garden.

The downstairs also feature a living room, storage cupboards, a utility room and a large WC. Both homes have an additional space at the front of the property which is ideal for a children’s playroom.

Upstairs, the main bedroom in each showhome features an en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and ceramic wall tiles. A boutique, hotel-style bathroom with statement wall tiles serves three further generous bedrooms in both homes.

Relax - The Sage's main bedrooms feature en-suite bathroom (pictured)

Anne Bagshaw, sales and marketing director at Honey, said: “The launch of our Rosemary and Sage showhomes at Thoresby Vale is a fantastic opportunity for buyers to experience the high specification that sets a Honey home apart.

“Our homes are thoughtfully designed to combine style, substance and sustainability, ensuring they meet the needs of today’s homeowners at an unmatched price point. Our new showhomes are strong examples of this.

“We encourage prospective buyers to visit the development, explore the showhomes and speak with our sales team about how they can make a Honey home their own at Thoresby Vale.”

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Stylish - The Sage features a designer kitchen with integrated appliances

Standard features in every Honey home include bi-fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique-style bathrooms with a signature freestanding bath and full height tiling. All properties will have an electric vehicle charging point.

For further information on the development, search ‘Homes by honey at Thoresby Vale’.