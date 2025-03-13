Housebuilder Honey announces £14m South Normanton development is 85 per cent sold

Housebuilder Honey has announced that 85 per cent of the 50 homes at its £14m Amber development in South Normanton are now sold.

Located off Lees Lane just a short drive from Junction 28 of the M1, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.

There are seven homes remaining at Amber, ranging from £279,995 for a three-bedroom detached Clover house type to £349,995 for a four-bedroom detached Neem house type.

The four-bedroom Ironbark, available for £309,995, is a strong example of Honey’s ability to deliver high specification, thoughtfully designed new homes

Final homes - The Ironbark (CGI shown) is one of the remaining homes for sale at Amber, South Normanton

The Ironbark’s hallway provides access to a large family living room. To the rear of the property, there is an open-plan living and dining area which features a designer kitchen with integrated appliances and contemporary bi-fold doors opening to the rear garden.

The downstairs is complete by a utility cupboard which features a washing machine, a large WC and an integrated garage.

Upstairs, the main bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with walk-in shower and ceramic wall tiles. A boutique, hotel-style bathroom with statement wall tiles serves two further double bedrooms and one single bedroom. There is an additional storage cupboard at the top of the stairs.

Anne Bagshaw, sales and marketing director at Sheffield-headquartered Honey, said: “Our Amber development has proven hugely popular with buyers in South Normanton looking for high specification homes which are designed for modern living.

“We’re committed to delivering homes which provide an ideal combination of style, substance and sustainability which are unmatched at their price point.

“The remaining seven homes at Amber demonstrate this and we encourage any interested buyers to speak with our sales team and learn more about owning their own Honey home.