The funds donated went towards the charity’s Winter Shelter, which ran from October through to April this year to help serve the needs of homeless and vulnerable people during the coldest months of the year.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Lauren Howatson, Marketing and Fundraising Officer at Emmanuel House Support Centre, said: “We were delighted to be chosen to receive a donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Emmanuel House Support Centre CEO, Denis Tully, with Charlotte Proctor from Barratt and DWH.

“In such a tough financial climate, successfully obtaining grants and donations is becoming increasingly harder, and we were over the moon to be nominated.

“It costs £1,000 a night to run the shelter, including accommodation, food, heating, and specialist support workers on hand 24/7. This donation of £2,500 has directly contributed to providing 67 nights of support for homeless people.”

Guests who used Emmanuel House’s Winter Shelter were provided with their own washing facilities, three nutritious meals a day, and access to continuous support from volunteers.

Anyone over the age of 18 could access the service free of charge, regardless of their personal circumstances.

With no statutory funding for its core services, the charity relies on donations from individuals, schools, local businesses, and its own fundraising efforts to continue supporting those in need in Nottingham throughout the year.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “As a housebuilder with developments across the region, we make a conscious effort to have a positive impact on the communities in which we build.