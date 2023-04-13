News you can trust since 1952
Where are the cheapest house prices in Ashfield?

House prices in Ashfield: The eight neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

By John Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

So which parts of Ashfield have the most affordable homes?

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of Ashfield, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Across England and Wales, the cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property can largely be found in the north east, north west and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 128 have median house prices of under £100,000.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

How do property prices compare in Ashfield?

Here, we reveal the eight cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property in.

Kirkby Central is the joint-cheapest place to buy a home in Ashfield with average prices starting at £140,000

1. Kirkby Central

Kirkby Central is the joint-cheapest place to buy a home in Ashfield with average prices starting at £140,000 Photo: Google

Sutton Forest Side & New Cross is the other joint-cheapest place to buy a home in Ashfield with average prices also starting at £140,000

2. Sutton Forest Side & New Cross

Sutton Forest Side & New Cross is the other joint-cheapest place to buy a home in Ashfield with average prices also starting at £140,000 Photo: Google

Average prices in Sutton & Central Leamington were £150,000

3. Sutton Central & Leamington

Average prices in Sutton & Central Leamington were £150,000 Photo: Google

In Huthwaite, the average house price was £154,000

4. Huthwaite

In Huthwaite, the average house price was £154,000 Photo: Google

