Homebuying schemes to help property seekers make a quick and easy move in Nottinghamshire

Barratt Homes is inviting property seekers in Nottinghamshire to explore various ways to secure their ideal home at Hollygate Green in Cotgrave.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Hollygate Lane, the development offers a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes, which could be purchased using a range of moving schemes designed to help home buyers excel on the property ladder.

Barratt Homes is spotlighting some of its most popular schemes, designed to streamline the home buying process and provide valuable support.

1. Part Exchange

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B&DWNM - 003 BNM_HollygateGreen_Cotgrave_Ext_Moresby_3bed - Typical street scene at Barratt Homes' Hollygate Green development

For home buyers looking to move quickly without the hassle of selling their current property, Barratt Homes offers its Part Exchange scheme. This initiative allows buyers to sell their home directly to Barratt Homes, providing a guaranteed buyer and removing the uncertainty of handling property chains.

Another key advantage of the scheme is that customers can remain in their current home until their new one is ready, ensuring a smooth and stress-free transition.

2. Movemaker

Under the Movemaker scheme, Barratt Homes handles the customer’s property sale and pays estate agent fees, making the transition into a new home more affordable.

B&DWNM - 001 - A typical street scene at Hollygate Green in Cotgrave

This scheme is designed to remove the stress and uncertainty from the moving process, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience.

3. Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support essential workers in purchasing a new home, Barratt Homes offers its Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme, which provides a financial boost to eligible buyers.

Eligible key workers reserving a home can receive £1,000 towards their deposit for every £20,000 of the property price. This scheme is available to professionals in sectors such as healthcare, education, police, fire services, and other selected industries.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “At Barratt Homes, we understand the significance of finding the ideal home, and we take pride in offering innovative schemes that not only simplify the buying process but also make homeownership more accessible.

“For those looking for a smooth and hassle-free move, along with potential savings, we encourage prospective buyers to visit our friendly Sales Advisers at Hollygate Green, who are ready to guide buyers through every step of the process of buying a home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Positioned on the edge of Cotgrave Country Park, Hollygate Green is in easy reach of everyday essentials including a shopping centre, leisure centre, doctor’s surgery and post office.

Residents can benefit from excellent road links via the A606, A46, A52, making commuting a breeze, as well as the M1 providing swift access to major towns and cities.