Homebuyers encouraged to secure brand-new homes at Nottinghamshire development

Leading homebuilder David Wilson Homes is highlighting the benefits of summer around its sought-after Elm Tree Park development in Mansfield.

Elm Tree Park, nestled in Nottinghamshire countryside, provides its residents with the ideal setting to enjoy longer days and sunny weather that comes with the season ahead.

The development offers a range of three and four bedroom homes, many of which are accompanied with various incentives to aid property seekers in taking their next step on the property ladder, including the opportunity to save up to £26,090 on selected homes.

The development is situated in the village of Rainworth, with simple access to the abundance of amenities on offer in nearby Mansfield, Nottingham and Sheffield, providing the perfect refuge for working commuters.

Typical street scene at Elm Tree Park

Keen ramblers will benefit from the wide selection of countryside walks available nearby the Elm Tree Park development, including Harlow Wood and the National Forest Thieves Wood, both less than three and a half miles away, providing the perfect setting for weekend walks.

Additionally, for families, Strawberry Hill Heath Nature Reserve is located less than two miles away and hosts over 23 hectares of open space for the local community to explore, including a lake that provides a desirable backdrop for family picnics.

The development features a variety of homes, each built to offer a modern setting to enjoy the upcoming season for a selection of property seekers. Ideal for hosting this summer, David Wilson Homes has Avondale and Holden show homes available for house-hunters to visit in person to help them envision what life could be like at the development.

The four bedroom Holden style home features an open-plan kitchen area with plenty of space for a dining and family area, ideal for hosting summer parties. Upstairs, provides four spacious double bedrooms, with a family bathroom and en suite connected to the main bedroom.

The kitchen in the show home at Elm Tree Park

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “The Holden style homes are an ideal fit for growing families or second steppers looking for additional space they can personalise to fit their needs.

“We are encouraging prospective buyers to visit our Elm Tree Park development to secure their brand-new home as the warmer weather approaches. Those looking to make a quick, simple and hassle-free move can call our Sales Advisers to find out more about the properties and schemes we have available.”

David Wilson Homes has released a range of offers and incentives to aid home buyers in taking their next step on the property ladder, including its Key Worker Deposit scheme and Part Exchange scheme, that remove estate agent fees and housing chains from the moving process by offering customers a guaranteed buyer for their current home.

For more information about the homes available this summer at Elm Tree Park, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8472.