Homebuilder uncovers the perks of Mansfield living

Leading housing developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes is highlighting its top reasons to invest in a new home in Mansfield.

Many of the developer’s home buyers are already taking advantage of the benefits of living in Mansfield, or within reach of the bustling town. This includes residents at Barratt Homes’ developments Stonebridge Fields in Market Warsop and The Hawthorns in Sutton-in-Ashfield, as well as David Wilson Homes’ developments Old Mill Farm in Brinsley, Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe and Elm Tree Park in Rainworth.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We put a great deal of care and consideration into selecting the location for each of our developments, and our properties in and around Mansfield are no exception.

“We ensure our homes are placed in desirable locations that offer plenty of amenities nearby for our customers to enjoy, helping to connect them to the local community with ease.”

The interior of a four bedroom Radleigh show home at The Hawthorns

Mansfield offers residents a desirable semi-rural location, along with a range of other benefits.

Affordable living

Barratt and David Wilson Homes' developments in Mansfield offer a variety of affordable house prices in Nottinghamshire, making them an appealing choice for home buyers who want to spend less without compromising on quality.

For instance, in September 2024, the average brand-new three-bedroom home in Nottinghamshire was £269,000. However, purchasers can secure a brand-new house for cheaper at David Wilson Homes’ Old Mill Farm development, which currently has a three bedroom Oxton style home available, priced from £220,000. Similarly, at Barratt Homes’ Stonebridge Fields development, the three bedroom Ellerton style home is priced at £229,995.

Home buyers can also benefit from the housebuilder’s range of moving schemes available across its Nottinghamshire developments, including Part Exchange and Movemaker that allow buyers to avoid estate agent fees.

Healthcare services

For peace of mind, Mansfield hosts a comprehensive selection of healthcare services in the area, such as King’s Mill Hospital, ideally located just over a mile from The Hawthorns. Additionally, Mansfield offers residents access to a variety of general practitioners and dental services well-distributed throughout the town.

For key workers, including healthcare providers, Barratt and David Wilson Homes is offering its Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme. Under the scheme, for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a Barratt or David Wilson home, a £1,000 contribution towards the deposit will be made by the developer.

Countryside beauty

Nestled in the heart of the Nottinghamshire countryside, Mansfield hosts views of greenery, rolling hills and picturesque country parks close by, offering residents a well-deserved respite from the hustle and bustle of city living.

Several parks in Mansfield have received Green Flag awards, which recognises well-managed parks and green spaces across the UK. For example, Vicar Water Country Park was awarded the Green Flag award in 2020, and is located just over four miles from the sought-after Thoresby Vale development.

Welcoming community

From the market square to the cosy neighbourhood pubs and restaurants, residents are greeted with a warm welcome. Mansfield hosts a strong sense of community through regular events, with local festivals such as OneFest, and productions hosted at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

In 2023, Mansfield retained its Purple Flag status, which was originally attained in 2015, reaffirming its reputation as a safe, vibrant, and well-managed area. The location boasts strong public transport links and offers a wide range of activities and attractions catering to various age groups and interests.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes offers a selection of carefully crafted properties across the Mansfield area, consisting of a range of two, three and four bedroom homes in a variety of styles to suit property seekers from first-time buyers to growing families.