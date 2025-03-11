Homebuilder to host open house event at Edwinstowe development this weekend

David Wilson Homes is inviting property seekers to tour one of its popular three bedroom homes at Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe this weekend.

The free-to-attend event, which will take place on Saturday 15th March between 10am to 5.30pm, will give house hunters the chance to take a tour of the three storey Greenwood property at the development on Ollerton Road.

The featured property is a thoughtfully designed family home, priced from £302,995, which features versatile living spaces for home buyers to adapt to best suit their needs.

The Greenwood home stands out for its bright open-plan kitchen and dining area with walk-in glazed bay that opens onto the garden. It also includes a dedicated home office and separate utility space.

An external view of David Wilson Homes' Thoresby Vale development

Upstairs features a main bedroom, benefitting from a private en suite, and a generous lounge which overlooks the garden. The Greenwood also features two additional double bedrooms on the top floor, separated by a stylish family bathroom.

One of the Greenwood properties available offers home buyers the opportunity to take advantage of a 5% deposit boost, worth £14,499. This featured property also comes with an upgraded kitchen package, valued at £2,700, and flooring included throughout the home, worth £7,980.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “The current Greenwood properties for sale at this development are available with excellent deals that allow home buyers to make the most of their investment, in a home tailored to both family life and personal comfort.

“We’re encouraging anyone interested in buying a new home in Nottinghamshire to attend our open house event this weekend, explore our Greenwood properties and experience the lifestyle on offer at the development first-hand.”

An external view of David Wilson Homes' Thoresby Vale development 3

Located in the heart of Sherwood Forest, Thoresby Vale features a range of three and four bedroom homes, surrounded by a 350-acre country park offering residents a blend of natural beauty and countryside views.

Despite its semi-rural setting, the development offers easy access to essential amenities, including local shops and eateries, all just a short walk away in Edwinstowe.

Conveniently, Thoresby Vale also benefits from simple links to major roads, such as the A416 and A1, making commuting and exploring the wider county straightforward.

For more information about the homes available at Thoresby Vale, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472.

For more information on any of the homebuilder’s developments across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.