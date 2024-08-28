Homebuilder gives Nottinghamshire first time buyers a leg up on the ladder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aspiring homeowners in Nottinghamshire have an exciting opportunity to step onto the property ladder with David Wilson Homes’ selection of homes that are tailored for first-time buyers.

The leading developer is encouraging buyers looking for their first home to consider the high-quality range of two and three bedroom homes available across its Nottinghamshire developments, including Elm Tree Park in Rainworth, Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe and Old Mill Farm in Brinsley.

Each development boasts a range of modern homes, many of which are designed to suit young couples, small families and working professionals at the beginning of their homeownership journey.

Elm Tree Park

Typical street scene at Elm Tree Park.

Located off Blidworth Lane, the housebuilder’s Elm Tree Park development hosts a selection of contemporary three bedroom homes. The community is surrounded by country parks and woodlands, offering an ideal setting for leisurely walks.

A standout option at the development for first-time buyers is the three bedroom Cannington townhouse, which offers a blend of modern living and adaptable spaces. Downstairs features a dedicated study space, a generous open-plan kitchen and a family area overlooking the garden.

The first floor includes a double bedroom, family bathroom and a spacious lounge creating a private space for relaxing. The top floor features two double bedrooms, one benefitting from a stylish en suite.

Old Mill Farm

To make homeownership more attainable, a selection of two and three bedroom homes at Old Mill Farm are available to purchase under a reduced cost housing scheme, thanks to a partnership between the housebuilder and Browtowe Borough Council.

In addition to the Discount Open Market Housing scheme, David Wilson Homes is also offering £14,131 in savings on select three bedroom Archford style properties. For example, buyers of Plot 58 can benefit from a £5,000 deposit boost, plus flooring included throughout the property, valued at £5,331, and an upgraded kitchen with integrated appliances.

Nestled in the picturesque Nottinghamshire countryside, surrounded by nature reserves and woodlands, Old Mill Farm offers an ideal setting for young couples to begin their homeownership journey.

Thoresby Vale

Located off Ollerton Road and adjacent to Sherwood Forest, Thoresby Vale presents a range of luxury two, three and four bedroom homes with prices starting from £199,995.

First-time buyers looking to escape the rental trap can take advantage of the range of offers and savings available on select homes at the development, including savings up to £13,010 on the three bedroom Archford style home at Plot 36. Buyers can secure a £3,000 moving cost contribution, an upgraded kitchen package worth £3,200, and flooring included throughout valued at £5,310.

Prospective buyers can experience the lifestyle on offer in the Archford at Thoresby Vale by visiting the on-site show home.

Additionally, the development offers a range of two bedroom homes, including the Wilford style property, which is ideal for working professionals looking for a contemporary and private space to call their own.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “Our selection of two and three bedroom homes available across the county present an excellent opportunity for first-time buyers to take their initial step onto the property ladder.

“We are dedicated to making homeownership more accessible by offering a variety of high-quality homes along with cost-saving incentives.

“We’d like to invite interested individuals to visit our marketing suites and speak with our sales teams, who are ready to guide home buyers through every stage of purchasing their first home.”

For more information about the homes available across Nottinghamshire, call the sales team on 033 3355 8472 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.