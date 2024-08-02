Homebuilder encourages Nottinghamshire residents to gear up for Cycle to Work Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands is encouraging residents in Nottinghamshire to use the cycle lanes close to its developments for commuting to work ahead of Cycle to Work Day.

Cycle to Work Day is hosted annually by Cyclescheme, and encourages commuters to consider the many benefits of arriving to work on two wheels. This year’s cycle campaign allows participants the opportunity to win £7,000 as part of the Cyclescheme Strava Challenge.

According to Sport England, only 6.8% of people cycle as a form of travelling, despite cycling improving a persons’ physical and mental wellbeing, saving costs on fuel and being better for the environment.

Cycling offers many substantial benefits such as enhancing cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and helps to reduce stress and anxiety. Additionally, cycling opens the opportunity for social interaction and helps to reduce carbon emissions.

Typical street scene at Elm Tree Park

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “For this Cycle to Work Day, we are encouraging residents to enjoy a relaxing ride through the local green spaces or use cycling routes for commuting into towns and cities. This initiative aims to help reduce carbon footprints and promote a more sustainable lifestyle.”

As well as the developer installing cycle paths around its Thoresby Vale development in Edwinstowe, the homebuilder’s Romans’ Quarter development offers convenient positioning to nearby cycle paths in Bingham.

The housebuilder has continued its eco-friendly and sustainability vision through various contributions to the local areas around its Nottinghamshire sites.

For example, as part of Barratt Homes’ planning agreement for Romans’ Quarter, the housebuilder is donating £400,000 towards the maintenance of the station footway and cycleway link.

Additionally, David Wilson Homes pledged £10,000 to encourage sustainable travel at its Elm Tree Park development in Rainworth. This donation is covering the costs of a one-month smartcard ticket for each home, or a fund alternative taster ticket for public transport.

For more information about the homes available across Nottinghamshire, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire or David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.

Alternatively, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8473.