Homebuilder donates £10,000 to Radford Care Charity in Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes has made a substantial donation of £10,000 towards a Nottingham-based care charity.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity receiving the funds, Radford Care Group, owns a purpose-built centre that offers daytime activities to older people in Nottingham, with extended facilities for those with additional needs.

The group provides essential services for its older beneficiaries, including dementia care and interaction to combat loneliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation showcases the housebuilder’s continuous support for the vital charity, following an initial contribution of £1,500 at the end of last year.

B&DWNM - SGB-16405 - Bev Pearson (Radford Care Group) with Alex O'Donnell (Finance Director at B&DWNM) and Mark Cotes (Managing Director at B&DWNM)

Additionally, a team of volunteers from Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands recently spent a day brightening up the group’s premises in Nottingham, further demonstrating their support.

Bev Pearson, CEO and Dementia Programme Lead at Radford Care Group, said: “This donation will make such a huge difference to us and contribute directly to the services we provide, enabling us to continue to offer support to those who really need it.

“We are proud to offer our centre as a place for excellent care, companionship and learning, by helping not only older people and those with dementia, but their families too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for recognising what we do and for supporting us.”

B&DWNM - SGB-16426 - Mark and Alex (B&DWNM) presenting Bev (centre) with a cheque for £10,000

Over the past 55 years, Radford Care Group has provided essential care and stimulating activity sessions to older residents across Nottinghamshire, and continuously delivers bespoke information programmes for carers of people with dementia.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re incredibly proud to continue our support for the Radford Care Group and the variety of excellent services it offers.

“Demand for such services is incredibly high, and we are honoured to be able to contribute £10,000 to such a worthwhile cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on how to support the charity, visit the website at Radford Care Group.

To view the range of properties available with the developers in the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire and David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.