Hole in one! Picture-perfect home in Kirkby that has its own golf simulator room

With the Ryder Cup coming up at the end of the month, what an ideal time for this picture-perfect home in Kirkby to appear on the property market.

For one of the reception rooms in the plush Derby Road abode has been converted into a golf simulator room, bringing shades of St Andrew’s or Augusta to the comfort of your own home.

Offers of more than £595,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for the four-bedroom house, which has been kept to an immaculate standard throughout and stands on an incredible plot.

Obviously, the golf is not included in the price but TVs in the bathrooms are (wow!), so it’s clear this property is a true hole in one!

A spokesperson for BuckleyBrown says: “This is a magnificent, modern residence that features quality fixtures from top to bottom. We simply can’t do it justice with words alone!”

Just as well then that we have our photo gallery below for you to browse and get a taste of what the property is all about. From the moment you go in, you are hit by a sense of the vast space on offer.

The hub of the home is an open-plan kitchen/diner and living space, complete with underfloor heating, which oozes luxury. Bi-folding doors also open out on the back garden. Across the hall, you’ll find the golf room, plus another reception room, which is equally flexible, and also a handy cloakroom and WC.

The first floor accommodates four versatile double bedrooms, including the master which has its own designer en suite bathroom that you will instantly fall in love with. It even sports a full-sized, mirrored TV. There is also a designer family bathroom, which boasts a built-in TV too, and a handy utility room with space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

Outside, a carriage driveway, accessed via electric gates, offers off-street parking space for all the family and leads to an attached garage. At the back, a terrific, private and enclosed garden comprises an extensive lawn, mature shrubs and trees, and a decked seating area.

For added peace of mind, the whole property benefits from an excellent CCTV security system.

Once you have flicked through our photo gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Derby Road, Kirkby Offers of more than £595,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for this immaculate four-bedroom, detached home on Derby Road, Kirkby. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Hub of the home The hub of the home is this vast open-plan living space, which is attached to a kitchen'diner. With its carpeted floor, it oozes luxury and comfort. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Marble hearth The open-plan living area comes with a log-burner and marble hearth, not to mention stylish wall-lights. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Sleek kitchen/diner The sleek kitchen'diner, which is part of the open-plan hub at the £595,000 home, includes an island with extra cupboard space and also underfloor heating. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales