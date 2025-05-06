HISTORICAL: Stunning Grade I listed Georgian home near Mansfield and Ashfield on the market for £3,250,000

The stunning Papplewick Hall in Main Street, Papplewick is built over four storeys and boasts eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and five reception rooms.

The handsome symmetrical facades with Georgian sash windows are reminiscent of the Adam Style and the property is built of mellow Mansfield stone under a hipped slate roof. Internally the Hall combines exceptionally ornate, light and spacious reception rooms with comfortable bedrooms on the first and second floors.

The reception hall has a remarkable cantilevered staircase with an iron balustrade and carved handrail.

The magnificent drawing room is centred on an ornate fireplace with intricately carved friezes, panels and cornice, whilst enjoying views over the lawns to the farmland beyond.

A kitchen/breakfast room was created from the morning room and contains a terracotta over mantle by Flaxman. On the first floor are three stately bedrooms with three associated bathrooms whilst on the second floor there are five additional bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is an extensive cellar on the lower ground floor with good ceiling height and natural light. Laid mostly to lawn and studded with a selection of mature trees, the gardens and grounds provide a tranquil setting for Papplewick Hall.

Lying to the east of the house is the Parkland Paddock suitable for grazing ponies and adjoining the old tennis court.

A charming woodland walk meanders through the rhododendrons and specimen trees including oak, ash and sycamore to the Church of St James. Forming an attractive courtyard, the cottages are constructed of dressed stone under a slate roof. The four cottages are let on assured shorthold tenancies and the remaining ‘store rooms’ could be converted to provide additional accommodation. Bell Cottage comprises one bedroom, reception room, kitchen/dining room and bathroom. Corner Cottage, attractively set in the apex of the courtyard, comprises hall, kitchen/dining room, sitting room, utility room, cloakroom, three bedrooms and two bathrooms (one en suite). Hall Mews is a charming two-storey cottage comprising entrance lobby, kitchen, sitting room/dining room, bedroom with en suite shower room and utility room. Stableyard House is situated at the end of the courtyard and is a substantial residence comprising two reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, six bedrooms and two bathrooms (one en suite). Lying on the edge of the historic village of Papplewick, the Hall is flanked by well maintained agricultural land with far reaching views over the rolling countryside beyond.

