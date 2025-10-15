HIGHEST PRICE PROPERTIES: Take a look at some of the highest value homes on the market in Mansfield

Are you in the market for a swanky new property or simply fancy taking a peek at some of the highest value properties currently on the market in Mansfield and Ashfield?

We’ve rounded up a selection of the priciest properties in Mansfield – from £1m mansions to Georgian gem’s – which one is your favourite?

1. Pricey pads

The Farmhouse, Rushley Manor – Semi-detached Georgian farmhouse with optional paddock A rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully restored semi-detached Georgian farmhouse, set within the prestigious Rushley Manor private development. Dating back to the early 1800s and constructed from local Mansfield sandstone, this elegant home offers almost 3,000 sq. Ft. Of accommodation (2912 sq. Ft.), blending Georgian character with modern comfort.

2. 5 bed farmhouse, Nottingham Road, Mansfield - £850,000

A home of true distinction!.. Proudly presenting this exquisite seven-bedroom Victorian home, nestled in the sought-after conservation area of Mansfield. This Grade II listed gem stands proudly on a beautifully maintained, approximate 0.7-acre plot, offering a blend of historic charm and comfort for even the largest of families.

3. 7 bed detached house for sale Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield - £835,000

Located in the heart of Mansfield, this four-bedroom detached traditional home offers generous living space, character features, and a high degree of privacy-all while being conveniently close to local amenities, schools, and transport links.

4. 4 bed detached house, High Oakham Road, Mansfield - £725,000- £750,000

