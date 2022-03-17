Field View House, on Chapel Lane, Ravenshead, is described in its listing on website Zoopla, as ‘an outstanding contemporary six-bedroom detached family home of high calibre completed in 2021 offering substantial living accommodation extending to circa 4,131 sq feet opposite open countryside with wonderful front views’.

Highlights of the home, on the market with estate agent Richard Watkinson & Partners, include ‘the magnificent atrium reception hall rising up to the first-floor galleried landing with floating staircase’ and the large lounge with a modern feature fire.

There is also a utility room, office/gym, bedroom and wet room on the ground floor, alongside the ‘substantial open-plan, family living kitchen with spacious dining and living areas’.

The kitchen has an island/breakfast bar, integrated appliances, and doors to the rear garden.

Zoopla says: “The superb first-floor galleried landing leads to a large, master bedroom suite with French doors to a balcony affording the best of the open countryside views.”

The ensuite master bedroom also boasts a dressing room, while the first-floor also features four more bedrooms, two ensuite, and a family bathroom.

To the front of the home is an electric gated driveway and lawn front garden, while to the rear is a landscaped garden ‘featuring an extensive patio extending the full width of the property and beyond to a large undercover seating area, providing a superb entertaining area with space to house a hot tub’.

Zoopla says: “Overall, this is one of the finest properties we have had the pleasure of offering to the market for some time.”

The property is on the market for offers of more than £1.1 million – see bit.ly/3qa6saM

1. Front elevation A modern, remote-controlled electric gated entrance leads onto a good-sized block paved driveway with turning space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Reception Hall The ground floor includes a magnificent atrium reception hall. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Reception Hall There is a 16ft 4in atrium vaulted ceiling rising up to the first-floor galleried landing with full height floor-to-ceiling glazing, underfloor heating and a bespoke, modern floating staircase. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Lounge The substantial reception room having a wall feature with inset remote controlled electric fire, recess above with space to house a wall hung television. It also boasts bi-fold doors leading out onto the west facing rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales