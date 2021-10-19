This three-bedroom, detached house on Oak Bank Close, which is on the market for £500,000, is close to the town centre. And yet it sits on its own piece of land spanning 0.4 acres.

It has already undergone a high level of improvements, complete with extensions, but it still has so much scope for further development.

Of the three bedrooms, the master has en suite facilities and its own dressing-room. There is even potential for a fourth bedroom, which could be used also as an office or a playroom.

Downstairs, a reception hall leads to a dining room, sitting room, study. kitchen and conservatory or garden room.

Outside, you will be pleased to find a large garden and substantial double-garage, plus plenty of room for parking.

The property is being marketed by Bairstow Eves.

1. Towering high This view from the back shows the property towering above the land it sits on. It also gives you a good idea of the size of the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Delightful dining room Our first look inside the house shows the delightful dining room. This leads to the kitchen on one side and the sitting room on the other. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales