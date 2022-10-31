A hidden and unique gem, it nestles down a quiet and very narrow private driveway, tucked away from the town but still close enough to its shops and amenities.

On its doorstep are large fields, accessed by a special entrance, that lead to lovely walks and parks. And in its fantastic garden is a good-sized grassed area and even a stable for a horse.

You are certainly at home with nature at this Peveril Drive bungalow, which is on the market with estate agents Purplebricks for £370,000.

As you go through the front door, you find a boot room or bathroom and a separate bathroom on your right, while a modern, newly-fitted kitchen is to your left.

Walk through the hallway and you come to a beautiful sunroom or conservatory on the back of a lounge area with a log-burning fireplace.

The three bedrooms are all doubles, and there is also a storage room, which has potential to be converted into an en suite bathroom for the master bedroom.

The stable could also be converted, if you wish, into an office or bar.

Feel free to flick through the photos of the bungalow in our gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

