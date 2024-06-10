Hassle-free moves with Nottinghamshire homebuilder’s moving scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading housing developer, David Wilson Homes, is dedicated to helping existing homeowners in Nottinghamshire to take the next step on the property ladder.

The homebuilder is encouraging second steppers to make use of its Part Exchange scheme at The Hawthorns development in Sutton-in-Ashfield, where the hassle is taken out of the sales process.

The scheme is aimed to simplify the home buying process and allow property buyers a seamless transition into their brand-new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part Exchange allows home buyers to skip past the traditional selling process and move into their new home quickly as David Wilson Homes becomes the guaranteed buyer of the existing property and handles the valuation and marketing of this home.

A computer-generated street scene of David Wilson Homes' The Hawthorns

Under the scheme, resident can enjoy peace of mind as they can stay in their current home until their new home is ready and avoid the worries that come with short term renting. Home buyers can also bypass the waiting game with the Part Exchange scheme as there is no hassle of a housing chain.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our Part Exchange scheme is a valuable tool for anyone concerned about selling their existing property, as it is designed to simplify the home buying journey for our customers.

“We want to ensure that our customers can enjoy the excitement of moving into their new home and we pride ourselves on enabling property seekers to find the right home for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hawthorns offers a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes, with many available for home buyers to settle into ready for the summer. David Wilson Homes is also offering up to £20,000 cashback on selected homes.

A typical living room in a home at The Hawthorns

The Hawthorns’ Sutton-in-Ashfield location provides many countryside and woodland walks on the doorstep to its residents with Brierley Forest Park and Sutton Lawn positioned less than four miles away.

The development itself includes plenty of open space and treelined streets creating a peaceful respite for residents. Additionally, for families David Wilson Homes will soon be unveiling more open green space and a play area for young children.

The Hawthorns offers a selection of everyday essentials close by, including great schooling options, shops, cafes, and restaurants within walking distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the homes available at The Hawthorns, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.