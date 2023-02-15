Gym, bar, cinema, countryside views -- marvel at this £525,000 Selston stunner

Family homes in Selston don’t come much better than this five-bedroom stunner, complete with countryside views and potential for a gym, bar and cinema. What’s more, it is oven-ready to move straight in.

Offers of more than £525,000 are being invited by Kimberley and Eastwood estate agents William H.Brown, who can hardly contain their enthusiasm for the detached Annesley Lane property.

"If this doesn’t tick all the boxes, we don’t know what will,” beamed a William H.Brown spokesperson. “We think it’s the one you’ve been waiting for. Viewings are highly encouraged to truly appreciate the size, the spec and the location.”

The next best thing to a viewing is our photo gallery, which you can flick through below. Safe to say you get a sense of the space on offer as soon as you arrive and hit the humongous driveway, which has off-street parking space for more than ten vehicles.

Stepping inside, a magnificent hallway allows plenty of natural light to flow through the ground floor of the house. The main living/sitting area is extremely large, as is a spacious kitchen/diner, while a second reception room has been converted into a bar with doors leading out to the garden. The downstairs is completed by a double bedroom, currently being used as a gym, a utility room bigger than most kitchens and a WC.

On the first floor, there is a family bathroom and four terrific double bedrooms, including a master that boasts an en suite bathroom and superb views over neighbouring fields. One of the bedrooms is being used as a professional office, while another has been turned into a cinema.

Outside, a good-sized garden at the back is easy to maintain, while a secure garage sits at the front of the property.

For more information, including a floor plan, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Large living room Let's start our tour of the Annesley Lane house in this large living room, with its cosy seating space in front of a log burner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Reception room or bar This second reception room has been converted into a bar area, with French doors that lead out to the back garden. Just like being in your local! Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining area The spacious kitchen at the £525,000-plus house includes this smart dining area. In the background is the bar and to the right is the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Bright and stylish The dining area from a different angle. It is a bright and stylish space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales