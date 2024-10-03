Standing tall and proud on Orion Grove in Mansfield is this terrific five-bedroom, detached property. Offers of more than £550,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.Standing tall and proud on Orion Grove in Mansfield is this terrific five-bedroom, detached property. Offers of more than £550,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.
Standing tall and proud on Orion Grove in Mansfield is this terrific five-bedroom, detached property. Offers of more than £550,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.

Grand, proud and standing tall -- take a look inside this £550,000 Mansfield beauty

By Richard Silverwood
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 13:57 GMT
There aren’t many more grand or more proud-looking houses on the Mansfield property market at the moment than this five-bedroom, detached beauty standing tall in a quiet area of town.

So why not take a look around with us, via our photo gallery below, to find out why respected Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers of more than £550,000 for the Orion Grove home?

You will discover not only a spacious, well-presented interior, ideal for growing families, but also a stunningly landscaped garden that features a sizeable summer outbuilding and a sheltered pergola with seating area, not to mention a manicured lawn and planted trees.

Inside, a bright and airy entrance hall leads the way towards a warm and cost living room and the bonus of a second reception room that can be used as a dining room, snug or a home office. A kitchen/living/dining area is an impressive space, and not far away are a utility room, storage cupboard and downstairs WC.

The first floor houses all five immaculate and well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which boast their own private en suites. Just off the landing, there’s also a modern family bathroom. As well as the garden outside, you will find a double garage and also a private driveway providing off-street parking space.

It’s clearly a house where a lot of effort has been put in and, what’s more, it’s ready to move in. Once you have checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

Let's begin our tour of the £550,000-plus Mansfield house in this expansive living room. The bay window, facing the front, allows plenty of natural light to fill the space.

1. Expansive living room

Let's begin our tour of the £550,000-plus Mansfield house in this expansive living room. The bay window, facing the front, allows plenty of natural light to fill the space. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
The living room boasts a warm and cosy ambience, especially when the family snuggle up in front of the big-screen TV.

2. Warm and cosy ambience

The living room boasts a warm and cosy ambience, especially when the family snuggle up in front of the big-screen TV. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
The large living room also features French doors at one end leading outside to the rear garden.

3. Doors to the garden

The large living room also features French doors at one end leading outside to the rear garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
The kitchen is a hugely impressive space, especially as it also features a living area and dining area. The perfect spot to entertain guests.

4. Impressive kitchen

The kitchen is a hugely impressive space, especially as it also features a living area and dining area. The perfect spot to entertain guests. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldZoopla
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice