Grand, proud and standing tall -- take a look inside this £550,000 Mansfield beauty

So why not take a look around with us, via our photo gallery below, to find out why respected Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown are inviting offers of more than £550,000 for the Orion Grove home?

You will discover not only a spacious, well-presented interior, ideal for growing families, but also a stunningly landscaped garden that features a sizeable summer outbuilding and a sheltered pergola with seating area, not to mention a manicured lawn and planted trees.

Inside, a bright and airy entrance hall leads the way towards a warm and cost living room and the bonus of a second reception room that can be used as a dining room, snug or a home office. A kitchen/living/dining area is an impressive space, and not far away are a utility room, storage cupboard and downstairs WC.

The first floor houses all five immaculate and well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which boast their own private en suites. Just off the landing, there’s also a modern family bathroom. As well as the garden outside, you will find a double garage and also a private driveway providing off-street parking space.

It’s clearly a house where a lot of effort has been put in and, what’s more, it’s ready to move in. Once you have checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Expansive living room Let's begin our tour of the £550,000-plus Mansfield house in this expansive living room. The bay window, facing the front, allows plenty of natural light to fill the space.

2 . Warm and cosy ambience The living room boasts a warm and cosy ambience, especially when the family snuggle up in front of the big-screen TV.

3 . Doors to the garden The large living room also features French doors at one end leading outside to the rear garden.

4 . Impressive kitchen The kitchen is a hugely impressive space, especially as it also features a living area and dining area. The perfect spot to entertain guests.