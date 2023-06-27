At the top end of the property market in Eastwood and Kimberley at the moment is this grand-looking home on a large plot with far-reaching countryside views.

The five-bedroom house, which is on the market for £750,000, can be found at The Nook, a desirable private drive, off Knowle Lane in Kimberley, and within walking distance of the town centre.

The drive contains only three properties, all individually built, and the Bramcote-based sales and lettings agent, Tristram’s, describes this one, which also features an integrated, self-contained annexe, as “beautifully presented”.

A spokesperson says: “The property has been vastly extended over the years to create a wealth of accommodation spanning three floors. It provides a rare opportunity in a highly sought-after location.”

The one-off house offers both space and character, with the ground floor comprising an entrance porch, hallway, living room, open-plan kitchen and breakfast room, sitting room, conservatory, utility room, WC and access to the annexe. A separate space could be used as a home office, gym or entertaining room.

On the first floor, there is a family bathroom, WC and three bedrooms, two of which have walk-in dressing areas. The second floor houses the master bedroom, which boasts a dressing area and modern en suite, as well as spectacular views.

The private annexe is perfect for someone who comes over to stay or for an older child wanting their own space. It includes an open-plan, L-shaped kitchen and living area, double bedroom, en suite shower room and walk-in dresser or storage area.

Outside, a huge back garden overlooks wonderful countryside, and there is a garage too. The property also falls within the catchment area of Kimberley Primary School.

Please check out our photo gallery below

1 . Characterful lounge We start our tour of the Kimberley property in the lounge, which is full of character. There is an inset space for a wood-burner, engineered wooden flooring and French doors that lead out to the back garden. Photo: Tristram's Photo Sales

2 . Bay window The lovely lounge also features this large, wooden double-glazed bay window overlooking the back of the house. Photo: Tristram's Photo Sales

3 . Delightful dining area On the opposite side of the hallway to the lounge is this delightful dining area, which also has an inset space for a wood-burner and a double-glazed bay window to the rear. Photo: Tristram's Photo Sales

4 . Bright and comfortable A second shot of the dining area, which is bright and comfortable. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

