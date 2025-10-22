GRAND: Family home in the prestigious Berry Hill area on the market for £565,000

The property in Dovedale Close, Mansfield, boasts a landscaped garden, a gorgeous interior, spacious living accommodation and really is the perfect home for big families.

On the ground floor the accommodation briefly comprises a bright and airy living room with stunning feature fireplace. The gorgeous space is perfect for entertaining guests and has been decorated beautifully with French doors leading to the garden room.

The garden room is a tranquil space with high ceilings and surrounding windows and offers the perfect view of the garden. This is the perfect sitting area in the summer months.

The heart of the home is a kitchen boasting a stunning range of cabinets and units with modern work surfaces above, integrated appliances and splashback tiles. This is the perfect setting for those who love to cook and also boasts plenty of space for a table and chairs, perfect when gathering round for a family Sunday roast.

There is also a convenient utility room, perfect for doing the laundry and the added bonus of a WC.

For those who need to work from home the ground floor also benefits from an office. Moving upstairs the first floor comprises four well-proportioned bedrooms, all of which have been kept to an immaculate standard and offer a canvas to add your own stamp. The master boasts its very own private ensuite and built-in wardrobes, perfect for storage.

Just off the landing, completing the floor is a modern and stylish bathroom complete with a three-piece suite and window to side elevation. Moving to the second floor, you will be just as impressed by the further two bedroom which offer great versatility, one is currently being used as a family room. Completing this floor is another bathroom which hosts a three-piece suite.

The second floor is the perfect accommodation when inviting guests over to stay or ideal for a large growing family. Outside, the garden has been stunningly landscaped with a manicured lawn and a patio area including a pergola above. This is a great setting for family BBQ’s in the summer.

To the front of the property is a double garage for ample storage and a driveway with parking for multiple cars.

This house has truly been transformed into a home by the current owners and this turn key property needs to be viewed to be appreciated.

To book a viewing or for more information contact BuckleyBrown on 01623 889107.

1 . Wow factor The garden room is a tranquil space with high ceilings and surrounding windows. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Bright The light and bright garden room is the perfect place to relax and watch the seasons change. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Cosy The warm and welcoming living room Includes a feature fire and laminate flooring with a bay window to the front elevation and french doors leading into the garden room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Turn key The property has been decorated and finished to a high standard throughout. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales