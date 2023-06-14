Grand elegance, with art deco features, at magnificent £800,000 Mansfield home
The seven-bedroom house, built in 1929, nestles gloriously on an enviable plot of more than half an acre in the desirable Crow Hill conservation area. It is on the market with estate agents BuckleyBrown for £800,000, and there is no chain.
The sense of grandeur hits you as you make your way up the sweeping driveway to the imposing exterior of the three-floor property, surrounded by mature trees.
The Norfolk Drive building might be almost 100 years old, but it has been tastefully renovated for modern-day living and is a real credit to its current owners.
Characterful features abound, starting in the entrance hallway, which boasts original panelling, fireplaces and a solid oak winding staircase, as well as high ceilings.
The living room is exceptional, adorned with parquet flooring and a striking fireplace, while French doors lead to a sun room with feature arch windows.
A versatile dining or games room is the perfect spot for entertaining guests, and a kitchen is well configured for both cooking and dining.
The ground floor is completed by a gym or storage area, shower room, laundry room and a stunning office or leisure area with doors that open on to a beautiful Indian sandstone patio.
On the first floor, you will find four of the bedrooms, all a good size and all with delightful views of the peaceful grounds. One of them is currently being used as a cinema room. There are also two bathrooms, a separate WC and an en suite.
The second floor comprises three more double bedrooms and a handy walk-in storage area, which has bathroom potential.
Outside, extensive grounds are made up of lawns to the front and back, while the trees give a great degree of privacy and seclusion. There is a garage or workshop, lots of off-street parking space and also an electric car charging point.
So much to take in, but we have a photo gallery below to guide you round the property. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.