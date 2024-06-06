The kerb appeal of the exquisite, four-bedroom character home is obvious. But inside, it has undergone extensive refurbishment and is now finished to an extremely high specification.
What’s more, it sits on an enviable, good-sized plot within the sought-after residential area of High Oakham Road, and would be quite a catch for a growing family.
The detached property is priced at £650,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands), whose spokesperson drools: “This is a beautiful home that oozes character and offers versatile living accommodation over two floors, with spacious rooms, a fully landscaped private garden and a detached double garage, which could be converted for business or home office use. It is within walking distance of the popular High Oakham School.”
An entrance hall with double-arched wooden doors paves the way on the ground floor, where there is a large lounge with character features, dining room or play room, an open-plan kitchen, diner and living area, a utility room, a snug or family room and a downstairs toilet.
On the first floor, you will find a family bathroom and four well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which, including the master, have en suite shower rooms.
Outside, the house is bordered by a stone wall at the front, while the rear is dominated by a wonderfully maintained garden that offers a large patio, an artificial lawn, raised flowerbeds and trees. There is even a secret, hidden garden at the back of the versatile garage, plus two off-street parking spaces.
