The kerb appeal of the exquisite, four-bedroom character home is obvious. But inside, it has undergone extensive refurbishment and is now finished to an extremely high specification.

What’s more, it sits on an enviable, good-sized plot within the sought-after residential area of High Oakham Road, and would be quite a catch for a growing family.

The detached property is priced at £650,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands), whose spokesperson drools: “This is a beautiful home that oozes character and offers versatile living accommodation over two floors, with spacious rooms, a fully landscaped private garden and a detached double garage, which could be converted for business or home office use. It is within walking distance of the popular High Oakham School.”

An entrance hall with double-arched wooden doors paves the way on the ground floor, where there is a large lounge with character features, dining room or play room, an open-plan kitchen, diner and living area, a utility room, a snug or family room and a downstairs toilet.

On the first floor, you will find a family bathroom and four well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which, including the master, have en suite shower rooms.

Outside, the house is bordered by a stone wall at the front, while the rear is dominated by a wonderfully maintained garden that offers a large patio, an artificial lawn, raised flowerbeds and trees. There is even a secret, hidden garden at the back of the versatile garage, plus two off-street parking spaces.

Check it all out via our photo gallery below

1 . Come on inside! How about this arched, character-laden front door for a welcoming entrance? Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Magnificent lounge with character features We begin our tour of the £650,000 Mansfield house in this magnificent lounge, which overflows with character features. They include a large bay window and shutters, picture rail, coving, custom-made, built-in shelving and storage cupboards, and also a wood-burning stove. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Distinctive decoration A notable feature of the High Oakham Road property throughout is the way it has been distinctively decorated. It is evident in this second shot of the lounge, which has double doors leading into the dining room or play room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales