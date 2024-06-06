Set within an enviable plot on High Oakham Road, Mansfield is this grand, four-bedroom Edwardian house that is on the market for £650,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands).Set within an enviable plot on High Oakham Road, Mansfield is this grand, four-bedroom Edwardian house that is on the market for £650,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands).
Set within an enviable plot on High Oakham Road, Mansfield is this grand, four-bedroom Edwardian house that is on the market for £650,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands).

Grand Edwardian house in Mansfield that has time-travelled into the modern era

By Richard Silverwood
Published 6th Jun 2024, 11:50 BST
Here is a grand Edwardian house in Mansfield that has retained much of its historic charm but has also time-travelled into the modern era.

The kerb appeal of the exquisite, four-bedroom character home is obvious. But inside, it has undergone extensive refurbishment and is now finished to an extremely high specification.

What’s more, it sits on an enviable, good-sized plot within the sought-after residential area of High Oakham Road, and would be quite a catch for a growing family.

The detached property is priced at £650,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands), whose spokesperson drools: “This is a beautiful home that oozes character and offers versatile living accommodation over two floors, with spacious rooms, a fully landscaped private garden and a detached double garage, which could be converted for business or home office use. It is within walking distance of the popular High Oakham School.”

An entrance hall with double-arched wooden doors paves the way on the ground floor, where there is a large lounge with character features, dining room or play room, an open-plan kitchen, diner and living area, a utility room, a snug or family room and a downstairs toilet.

On the first floor, you will find a family bathroom and four well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which, including the master, have en suite shower rooms.

Outside, the house is bordered by a stone wall at the front, while the rear is dominated by a wonderfully maintained garden that offers a large patio, an artificial lawn, raised flowerbeds and trees. There is even a secret, hidden garden at the back of the versatile garage, plus two off-street parking spaces.

Check it all out via our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

How about this arched, character-laden front door for a welcoming entrance?

1. Come on inside!

How about this arched, character-laden front door for a welcoming entrance? Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
We begin our tour of the £650,000 Mansfield house in this magnificent lounge, which overflows with character features. They include a large bay window and shutters, picture rail, coving, custom-made, built-in shelving and storage cupboards, and also a wood-burning stove.

2. Magnificent lounge with character features

We begin our tour of the £650,000 Mansfield house in this magnificent lounge, which overflows with character features. They include a large bay window and shutters, picture rail, coving, custom-made, built-in shelving and storage cupboards, and also a wood-burning stove. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A notable feature of the High Oakham Road property throughout is the way it has been distinctively decorated. It is evident in this second shot of the lounge, which has double doors leading into the dining room or play room.

3. Distinctive decoration

A notable feature of the High Oakham Road property throughout is the way it has been distinctively decorated. It is evident in this second shot of the lounge, which has double doors leading into the dining room or play room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This ground-floor space is designated as a dining room but could also be used as a play room. Features include a picture rail and coving, while French doors lead out to the garden.

4. Dining room or play room

This ground-floor space is designated as a dining room but could also be used as a play room. Features include a picture rail and coving, while French doors lead out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:EdwardianMansfieldEast MidlandsZoopla