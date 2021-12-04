Priced at £389,950 by online estate agents Purplebricks, it’s a three-bedroom, detached property that sits on High Street in Tibshelf, Derbyshire.
Set back from the road, the freehold cottage dates back to the 1750s but has been lovingly restored by its current owners, mixing original features with modern, open-plan living.
As well as three double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, there is a lounge, dining room or snug, kitchen diner, study or home office, family bathroom, utility room and cellar.
Outside, a gated driveway has parking space for four cars, and not only is there a garden at the front and back, a courtyard with a brick-built barbecue and decking area also adds to the cottage’s appeal. You can even find a timber cabin, which is currently being used as sleeping accommodation.
Tibshelf lies three miles from Alfreton and close to the M1 in a location well served by schools, shops and pubs.
