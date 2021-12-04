Priced at £389,950 by online estate agents Purplebricks, it’s a three-bedroom, detached property that sits on High Street in Tibshelf, Derbyshire.

Set back from the road, the freehold cottage dates back to the 1750s but has been lovingly restored by its current owners, mixing original features with modern, open-plan living.

As well as three double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, there is a lounge, dining room or snug, kitchen diner, study or home office, family bathroom, utility room and cellar.

Outside, a gated driveway has parking space for four cars, and not only is there a garden at the front and back, a courtyard with a brick-built barbecue and decking area also adds to the cottage’s appeal. You can even find a timber cabin, which is currently being used as sleeping accommodation.

Tibshelf lies three miles from Alfreton and close to the M1 in a location well served by schools, shops and pubs.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more details.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Lovely lounge The entrance hall at the cottage leads to this lovely lounge, with flagstone flooring, a wood-burning stove and original beams. A classic example of how traditional features can be mixed with contemporary touches. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Impressive kitchen/diner Our first look at the bespoke, in-frame, solid oak dining kitchen. Impressive in appearance and beautifully laid-out. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Original beams The kitchen features a central island, granite work surfaces, an inset Belfast sink, a duel-fuel Aga cooker and space for an American fridge freezer, all topped off by original ceiling beams. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Cook in comfort The dining kitchen is very much open-plan, offering comfort as well as functionality. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales