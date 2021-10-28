The property, on the market for £550,000 with estate agents Buckley Brown, sits on Poplar Grove in Forest Town.

Positioned off a private road, it has the added advantage of a bridle path and access to local walks.

Buckley Brown promises you “will be amazed by this beautiful, contemporary home, which has been built to suit the modern-day family”.

As well as the four bedrooms, three of which are en suite, there is a family bathroom, a spacious lounge, a kitchen/dining room that will have you in awe as soon as you walk in, and a living room or snug that can be converted into an office.

Both the lounge and a utility room have access to the garden, where there is a lawn and an area suitable for barbecues. Driveways offer ample parking space, together with an integrated garage.

Check out our photo gallery and then go to the Zoopla website here for more details.

1. Impressive aerial view This aerial view gives you a good idea of the space the impressive property gives. It is set off a private road with a bridle path and access to local, rural walks. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

2. Classy kitchen The classy kitchen has underfloor heating, as well as modern, white glass units and two sinks. In the middle is an island, with induction hob and extractor hood. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

3. So much space Catch the kitchen from another angle, and marvel at the room available. As well as two integrated ovens, there is a built-in dishwasher and space for a fridge freezer. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

4. Dining room As part of the open-plan heart of the house, the kitchen extends into this lovely, bright dining area. There is room for a dining table and sofa, making it perfect for entertaining family and friends. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales