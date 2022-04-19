But when we add that the flat is actually an apartment, beautifully presented, in a sought-after part of the town, next to a park and offering picturesque views of a river, you might change your mind.
Especially when you consider that offers of only £100,000, or more, are being considered by estate agents Strike, who are marketing the Bath Lane apartment. Strike say it would be a perfect buy for first-time buyers or investors.
The apartment, next to Carr Bank Park and overlooking the River Maun, is housed in an attractive-looking building close to the town centre and within half a mile of Mansfield train station.
An entrance hallway leads to all four rooms. A spacious, open-plan living space includes both a modern. fitted kitchen and a sitting room.
There are two double bedrooms, a bathroom with a three-piece white suite and also a storage cupboard.
What’s more, all residents have an allocated parking space, and there is easy access to the park, which is just across the road.
We have a small selection of photos for you to browse through in our gallery, but you can find out more information by visiting the Zoopla website here.