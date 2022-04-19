The £100,000-plus two-bedroom apartment sits on the top floor of this attractive block on Bath Lane, overlooking Carr Bank Park, in Mansfield.

Glamour is probably not the word that springs to mind when we tell you that today’s star property in Mansfield is a two-bedroom, top-floor flat.

By Richard Silverwood
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 6:30 am

But when we add that the flat is actually an apartment, beautifully presented, in a sought-after part of the town, next to a park and offering picturesque views of a river, you might change your mind.

Especially when you consider that offers of only £100,000, or more, are being considered by estate agents Strike, who are marketing the Bath Lane apartment. Strike say it would be a perfect buy for first-time buyers or investors.

The apartment, next to Carr Bank Park and overlooking the River Maun, is housed in an attractive-looking building close to the town centre and within half a mile of Mansfield train station.

An entrance hallway leads to all four rooms. A spacious, open-plan living space includes both a modern. fitted kitchen and a sitting room.

There are two double bedrooms, a bathroom with a three-piece white suite and also a storage cupboard.

What’s more, all residents have an allocated parking space, and there is easy access to the park, which is just across the road.

