Give your kitchen a touch of style with Haier's new small kitchen appliances
Immerse yourself in a world where cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency and functional design converge perfectly.
This collection of small kitchen appliances is designed to be the perfect ally to express your creativity in the kitchen, for a tailor-made experience.
Among the collection is the Haier multi beverage machines which are designed to offer a wide variety of delicious drinks and satisfy every craving, from espresso coffee to frothy milky drinks or tea.
A kettle, milk frother, coffee and hot chocolate maker all in one.
Haier multi beverage machines prepare all drinks without capsules for the utmost respect for the environment and flavour.
The multi beverage machine is £149.99, but you can check the whole range out on the links above.
