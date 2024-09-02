Get moving: Nottinghamshire housebuilder hosts events to help make moving home stress-free

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housebuilder in Nottinghamshire is inviting local people to find out more about making their home move stress-free.

Experts will be on hand to help homeowners in Nottinghamshire at special ‘Get Moving’ events on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September, from 10am-5.30pm, at all Redrow East Midlands developments across the county.

Those looking to move up the property ladder are encouraged to find out how Redrow can become the cash buyer for homeowner’s existing properties with no messy chains involved as part of its Part Exchange scheme.

Homeowners can learn more about the initiative and its benefits, which include removing estate agent fees and unexpected surprises, such as last-minute changes of mind.

Redrow East Midlands is hosting a series of 'Get Moving' events.

Visitors will also be able to find out more about Redrow’s Help to Sell scheme, which is designed to remove the stress of selling a house. The developer will take care of the entire process, including valuations, the appointment of an estate agent, and paperwork – allowing future buyers to simply focus on the packing.

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director at Redrow East Midlands, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people in Nottinghamshire to buy their dream home, so we are delighted to offer expert advice at our events to show potential buyers just how easy the process can be.

“We’ve listened to our customers and understand many are putting off buying simply due to the stress and hassle that comes with taking their next step on the property ladder.

“Whether that’s right-sizing, upsizing or something in between, as housebuilders, we have a unique opportunity to help people in Nottinghamshire to secure their dream home without all the fuss of complicated chain delays.

“We’re excited to welcome prospective homebuyers into our developments to speak with our friendly sales team and find out more about our various schemes, which can help ease their worries ahead of their next move.”

To find out more about homes at Redrow East Midlands’ ‘Get Moving’ events, visit www.redrow.co.uk/east-midlands-get-moving-event