Get a taste for Honey Croft Court - sweet, satisfying and well within budget

What’s more, at a tasty £195,000, it could be well within the budget of a couple or family looking to find a well-presented home in a pleasant area.

It’s a three-bedroom, semi-detached house that is located in the Broadmeadows neighbourhood, very close to local schools and junction 28 of the M1, and only one-and-a-half miles from Alfreton railway station.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, living room, spacious kitchen/diner and conservatory.

The first floor hosts three well-proportioned bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom.

Outside, you will find a sizeable driveway, offering plenty of space for off-street parking, and an enclosed garden at the back.

The property is being marketed by the Alfreton-based estate agents, Amber Homes.

Take a look at our photo gallery, showing all of the main rooms, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Spacious living room As we step inside the South Normanton property, the first room we find is this spacious living room or lounge. The window overlooks the front of the house. Photo: Amber Homes Photo Sales

2. Relax in front of TV or fire A second shot of the living room shows how easy it would be to relax in front of the TV or fire after a tough day at work. Photo: Amber Homes Photo Sales

3. Kitchen/diner Like the living room, the kitchen/diner is a good size, with matching units, cupboards and work surfaces. There is plenty of space for appliances. Photo: Amber Homes Photo Sales

4. Space for dining A second look at the kitchen/diner, which is sandwiched between the living room and the conservatory on the ground floor. There is space for a table and chairs for meals. Photo: Amber Homes Photo Sales