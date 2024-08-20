What’s more, it has excellent transport links, sitting close to junction 27 of the M1 and Newstead train station, and it is within easy reach of the towns of Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall. So it’s a mystery why it is often overlooked by house-hunters.

One of the most attractive Annesley properties on the Zoopla website at the moment is this four-bedroom gem, set in a peaceful cul-de-sac within the historic village on Warren Avenue.

Close to local schools, it is a large, adaptable, detached family home and currently has a guide price of £415,000 with the Nottingham-based estate agents, Pygott & Crone.

A spacious entrance hallway leads to a living room with French doors that open on to the garden, a kitchen and dining room, utility room, additional reception room or study and WC. All four bedrooms, including a master with en suite, and a family bathroom can be found upstairs.

Outside, the front driveway has off-street parking space for three vehicles and leads to a substantial, integral double garage, which can be accessed internally from the utility room. There’s also a lawn, flowerbeds and an electric vehicle (EV) charging point.

The back garden boasts a laid lawn, rockery, patio and excellent views over neighbouring fields and equestrian land.

Check out our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Spacious living room Let's open our photo gallery of the £415,000 Annesley house in the spacious, full-length living room. Assets include a charming feature fireplace, a bay window to the front of the property and French doors at the back, leading out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Contemporary kitchen The contemporary kitchen, complete with a range of appliances and units, should please anyone who fancies themselves as a chef. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Bright dining room The kitchen opens out into a bright dining room, with more French doors leading outside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Vaulted ceiling and skylights A second shot of the dining room which shows its vaulted ceiling and skylights. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales