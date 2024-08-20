For sale with a guide price of £415,000 is this attractive, four-bedroom family home on Warren Avenue in Annesley. The marketing agents are Pygott & Crone, of Nottingham.For sale with a guide price of £415,000 is this attractive, four-bedroom family home on Warren Avenue in Annesley. The marketing agents are Pygott & Crone, of Nottingham.
Gem of a family home proves why interesting Annesley should not be overlooked

By Richard Silverwood
Published 20th Aug 2024, 11:19 BST
Annesley is one of the most interesting places to live in Ashfield, especially given its links to Lord Byron and close proximity to Newstead Abbey.

What’s more, it has excellent transport links, sitting close to junction 27 of the M1 and Newstead train station, and it is within easy reach of the towns of Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall. So it’s a mystery why it is often overlooked by house-hunters.

One of the most attractive Annesley properties on the Zoopla website at the moment is this four-bedroom gem, set in a peaceful cul-de-sac within the historic village on Warren Avenue.

Close to local schools, it is a large, adaptable, detached family home and currently has a guide price of £415,000 with the Nottingham-based estate agents, Pygott & Crone.

A spacious entrance hallway leads to a living room with French doors that open on to the garden, a kitchen and dining room, utility room, additional reception room or study and WC. All four bedrooms, including a master with en suite, and a family bathroom can be found upstairs.

Outside, the front driveway has off-street parking space for three vehicles and leads to a substantial, integral double garage, which can be accessed internally from the utility room. There’s also a lawn, flowerbeds and an electric vehicle (EV) charging point.

The back garden boasts a laid lawn, rockery, patio and excellent views over neighbouring fields and equestrian land.

Check out our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

Let's open our photo gallery of the £415,000 Annesley house in the spacious, full-length living room. Assets include a charming feature fireplace, a bay window to the front of the property and French doors at the back, leading out to the garden.

The contemporary kitchen, complete with a range of appliances and units, should please anyone who fancies themselves as a chef.

The kitchen opens out into a bright dining room, with more French doors leading outside.

A second shot of the dining room which shows its vaulted ceiling and skylights.

