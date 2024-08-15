There is definitely more than meets the eye at the wonderful five-bedroom, detached house, which can be found on Farthing Lane in the Berry Hill area, close to shops and amenities, and within a mile of schools.
Offers of more than £490,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who describe the property as “a family favourite”, especially as it comes complete with a lovely garden.
As well as the decorative pond and wooden bar, the garden features a lawn, decked seating area and shrubs, making it a terrific space for barbecues and outdoor gatherings.
Inside, a grand entrance hallway leads the way to a ground floor dominated by an open-plan section that comprises a kitchen, dining space and living area, with bi-folding doors leading to that garden. Not far away is a spacious, separate living room, utility room and downstairs WC.
Upstairs, a landing guides you to all five generously-sized bedrooms, two of which boast private en suite shower rooms and four of which benefit from built-in wardrobes. A modern family bathroom completes the home.
Why not take a look round via our photo gallery below? For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.