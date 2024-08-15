There is definitely more than meets the eye at the wonderful five-bedroom, detached house, which can be found on Farthing Lane in the Berry Hill area, close to shops and amenities, and within a mile of schools.

Offers of more than £490,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who describe the property as “a family favourite”, especially as it comes complete with a lovely garden.

As well as the decorative pond and wooden bar, the garden features a lawn, decked seating area and shrubs, making it a terrific space for barbecues and outdoor gatherings.

Inside, a grand entrance hallway leads the way to a ground floor dominated by an open-plan section that comprises a kitchen, dining space and living area, with bi-folding doors leading to that garden. Not far away is a spacious, separate living room, utility room and downstairs WC.

Upstairs, a landing guides you to all five generously-sized bedrooms, two of which boast private en suite shower rooms and four of which benefit from built-in wardrobes. A modern family bathroom completes the home.

Why not take a look round via our photo gallery below? For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Open-plan heart of the home The heart of the £490,000-plus Mansfield home lies within the open-plan space on the ground floor, which contains a living area, dining room and kitchen. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Comfortable living The living area within the open-plan space is bright, comfortable and relaxing, with a window overlooking the rear garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Modern and attractive kitchen At the other end of the open-plan space is this modern and attractive kitchen, which features a range of integrated appliances. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Range of cabinets A stylish range of cabinets and units, with an inset sink and drainer, add merit to the kitchen, which faces the back of the £490,000-plus property. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales