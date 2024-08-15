Welcome to this wonderful five-bedroom family home on Farthing Way in the Berry Hill area of Mansfield. Offers of more than £490,000 are invited by estate agents BuckleyBrown.Welcome to this wonderful five-bedroom family home on Farthing Way in the Berry Hill area of Mansfield. Offers of more than £490,000 are invited by estate agents BuckleyBrown.
Welcome to this wonderful five-bedroom family home on Farthing Way in the Berry Hill area of Mansfield. Offers of more than £490,000 are invited by estate agents BuckleyBrown.

Garden pond and bar help turn Farthing into half a million at luxury Mansfield home

By Richard Silverwood
Published 15th Aug 2024, 14:32 BST
Farthing is the name, but half a million pounds is the price tag at this Mansfield home, enriched by luxurious touches such as a garden pond and an outdoor bar.

There is definitely more than meets the eye at the wonderful five-bedroom, detached house, which can be found on Farthing Lane in the Berry Hill area, close to shops and amenities, and within a mile of schools.

Offers of more than £490,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who describe the property as “a family favourite”, especially as it comes complete with a lovely garden.

As well as the decorative pond and wooden bar, the garden features a lawn, decked seating area and shrubs, making it a terrific space for barbecues and outdoor gatherings.

Inside, a grand entrance hallway leads the way to a ground floor dominated by an open-plan section that comprises a kitchen, dining space and living area, with bi-folding doors leading to that garden. Not far away is a spacious, separate living room, utility room and downstairs WC.

Upstairs, a landing guides you to all five generously-sized bedrooms, two of which boast private en suite shower rooms and four of which benefit from built-in wardrobes. A modern family bathroom completes the home.

Why not take a look round via our photo gallery below? For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

The heart of the £490,000-plus Mansfield home lies within the open-plan space on the ground floor, which contains a living area, dining room and kitchen.

1. Open-plan heart of the home

The heart of the £490,000-plus Mansfield home lies within the open-plan space on the ground floor, which contains a living area, dining room and kitchen. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
The living area within the open-plan space is bright, comfortable and relaxing, with a window overlooking the rear garden.

2. Comfortable living

The living area within the open-plan space is bright, comfortable and relaxing, with a window overlooking the rear garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
At the other end of the open-plan space is this modern and attractive kitchen, which features a range of integrated appliances.

3. Modern and attractive kitchen

At the other end of the open-plan space is this modern and attractive kitchen, which features a range of integrated appliances. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
A stylish range of cabinets and units, with an inset sink and drainer, add merit to the kitchen, which faces the back of the £490,000-plus property.

4. Range of cabinets

A stylish range of cabinets and units, with an inset sink and drainer, add merit to the kitchen, which faces the back of the £490,000-plus property. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldZoopla
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice