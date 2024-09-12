This three-bedroom, detached property on Green Lane, off Nottingham Road, Mansfield, is on the market for £425,000 after a remarkable programme of refurbishment and modernisation.placeholder image
This three-bedroom, detached property on Green Lane, off Nottingham Road, Mansfield, is on the market for £425,000 after a remarkable programme of refurbishment and modernisation.

Garden bar caps remarkable refurb at 1950s Mansfield house that is an immaculate gem

By Richard Silverwood
Published 12th Sep 2024, 15:32 BST
If there were prizes for the best refurbishment of houses more than 50 years old, then this Mansfield gem would surely be in line for one.

The three-bedroom, detached property on Green Lane, off Nottingham Road and Berry Hill Lane, was constructed back in 1953. And nine years ago, it sold for £227,500.

But the current owners have carried out a remarkable, comprehensive programme of revitalisation and modernisation to both house and garden, creating a first-class, contemporary home of high calibre.

Now it is on the market with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners for £425,000 – and is worth every penny, especially as it sits within a desirable suburban location.

Possibly the most eyecatching feature of the improvement work is a wonderful and quirky summer house and bar within a beautiful, landscaped, south-facing rear garden that also includes a pond, two decked patios, a central lawn, plants and shrubs.

But in truth, the whole property, which now spans 1,708 square feet of spacious accommodation, is in immaculate condition – as you will find out if you browse through our photo gallery below.

Decorated in neutral tones throughout, the house includes Karndean flooring to the majority of the ground floor, where an entrance porch and hall leads to a large lounge, snug or home office, open-plan kitchen, extended orangery with dining area, utility room, WC and steps to a cellar. The first floor contains three double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

As well as the rear garden, there is a wide, concrete driveway at the front that provides off-street parking space and sits next to a walled garden with shrubs and trees and a raised lawn.

For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

We open our photo gallery of the £425,000 Mansfield property in the delightful main reception room. It is a large and comfortable lounge, blessed by a feature brick fireplace with sandstone hearth and matching mantel.

1. Delightful lounge with feature fireplace

We open our photo gallery of the £425,000 Mansfield property in the delightful main reception room. It is a large and comfortable lounge, blessed by a feature brick fireplace with sandstone hearth and matching mantel. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A second look at the lovely lounge shows its large corner window, which allows natural light to flood in and provides views of the south-facing, landscaped rear garden.

2. Large corner window

A second look at the lovely lounge shows its large corner window, which allows natural light to flood in and provides views of the south-facing, landscaped rear garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The second reception room on the ground floor is this cosy snug, which could be utilised as a home office. There is coving to the ceiling.

3. Cosy snug or home office

The second reception room on the ground floor is this cosy snug, which could be utilised as a home office. There is coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
There is more than enough space for a big-screen TV in the snug. The obscured, double-glazed window faces the side of the house, while the doors to the right lead to the entrance hall.

4. Space for big screen

There is more than enough space for a big-screen TV in the snug. The obscured, double-glazed window faces the side of the house, while the doors to the right lead to the entrance hall. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldGreen LaneZoopla
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice