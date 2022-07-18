That’s the story from this spectacular family home, which nestles in the heart of Mansfield, on Eakring Road.
Offers in excess of £450,000 are invited by estate agents Purplebricks, who label the house “a must-view, to appreciate exactly what it has to offer”.
Clearly, your eye is initially drawn to the two spacious, brick-built outbuildings, which were once a double garage. Npw a games room and gym, they even offer potential for an annexe, subject to planning permission.
Elsewhere outside, the secluded driveway has space for no fewer than eight cars, while the back garden is well maintained and not overlooked, with mature flowerbeds, seating areas and storage sheds.
Indoors, the ground floor comprises an entrance porch, welcoming hallway, with downstairs WC, front reception room or study, lounge with double doors to the dining room, and a contemporary kitchen/diner with separate utility room.
Upstairs, you will find all six bedrooms, a landing and a stylish bathroom.
The whole property is in fantastic condition and offers potential for layout changes throughout, if you wish. It is fully double-glazed and also gas central heated after the fitting of a new boiler in 2017.