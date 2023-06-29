’Picture perfect’, says Mansfield estate agency BuckleyBrown, of this magnificent five-bedroom bungalow, which boasts a games room, bar and even a hot-tub room.

And who are we to argue after having a look inside the Yew Tree Drive property in Huthwaite, which is steeped in quality and on the market for £750,000?

You can check out what we found by browsing through our photo gallery below. But suffice to say there is a bit of the wow factor about the modern and versatile bungalow, particularly as it sits in a convenient and popular location, close to shops, amenities and transport links.

A sizeable entrance hallway welcomes you to an incredible ground-floor space that boasts multiple reception rooms. They include a fabulous living/dining area, that amazing games room with a fitted bar, a sitting room and that superb hot-tub room.

There’s also an impressive kitchen, a handy utility room, family bathroom and three of the five bedrooms, one of which benefits from an en suite.

The two largest bedrooms can be found on the first floor, which is accessed by a lovely carpeted staircase with glass balustrade. The master bedroom has a stunning open bathroom area, while an en suite is attached to the other bedroom.

Outside, marvel at a wonderful garden with spacious, well-maintained lawns, a patio and seating area, a pond with water features, decking, an array of mature trees and shrubs, and also outdoor lighting. In addition, a good-sized driveway and a garage offer off-road parking space.

After flicking through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite The wow factor comes with this vast, five-bedroom, detached bungalow on Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, which is on the market for £750,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.

Fabulous living area Our photo gallery begins in the fabulous living area, with its laminate flooring, electric fireplace, downlights and patio doors leading outside.

Dining delights The living area extends into this delightful dining area, which has folding doors leading into the kitchen.

Impressive kitchen And so to the impressive kitchen at the £750,000 Huthwaite bungalow. It comes complete with an excellent range of modern wall and base units, an integrated oven, gas hob with stainless steel extractor fan above and breakfast bar. There is also an island with inset sink and drainer, integrated dishwasher and wine fridge, not to mention bi-folding doors leading to the back garden.

