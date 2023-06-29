News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Games room, bar, hot tub, pond -- picture-perfect Sutton home steeped in quality

’Picture perfect’, says Mansfield estate agency BuckleyBrown, of this magnificent five-bedroom bungalow, which boasts a games room, bar and even a hot-tub room.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:39 BST

And who are we to argue after having a look inside the Yew Tree Drive property in Huthwaite, which is steeped in quality and on the market for £750,000?

You can check out what we found by browsing through our photo gallery below. But suffice to say there is a bit of the wow factor about the modern and versatile bungalow, particularly as it sits in a convenient and popular location, close to shops, amenities and transport links.

A sizeable entrance hallway welcomes you to an incredible ground-floor space that boasts multiple reception rooms. They include a fabulous living/dining area, that amazing games room with a fitted bar, a sitting room and that superb hot-tub room.

There’s also an impressive kitchen, a handy utility room, family bathroom and three of the five bedrooms, one of which benefits from an en suite.

The two largest bedrooms can be found on the first floor, which is accessed by a lovely carpeted staircase with glass balustrade. The master bedroom has a stunning open bathroom area, while an en suite is attached to the other bedroom.

Outside, marvel at a wonderful garden with spacious, well-maintained lawns, a patio and seating area, a pond with water features, decking, an array of mature trees and shrubs, and also outdoor lighting. In addition, a good-sized driveway and a garage offer off-road parking space.

After flicking through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

The wow factor comes with this vast, five-bedroom, detached bungalow on Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, which is on the market for £750,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.

1. Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite

The wow factor comes with this vast, five-bedroom, detached bungalow on Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, which is on the market for £750,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
Our photo gallery begins in the fabulous living area, with its laminate flooring, electric fireplace, downlights and patio doors leading outside.

2. Fabulous living area

Our photo gallery begins in the fabulous living area, with its laminate flooring, electric fireplace, downlights and patio doors leading outside. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
The living area extends into this delightful dining area, which has folding doors leading into the kitchen.

3. Dining delights

The living area extends into this delightful dining area, which has folding doors leading into the kitchen. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
And so to the impressive kitchen at the £750,000 Huthwaite bungalow. It comes complete with an excellent range of modern wall and base units, an integrated oven, gas hob with stainless steel extractor fan above and breakfast bar. There is also an island with inset sink and drainer, integrated dishwasher and wine fridge, not to mention bi-folding doors leading to the back garden.

4. Impressive kitchen

And so to the impressive kitchen at the £750,000 Huthwaite bungalow. It comes complete with an excellent range of modern wall and base units, an integrated oven, gas hob with stainless steel extractor fan above and breakfast bar. There is also an island with inset sink and drainer, integrated dishwasher and wine fridge, not to mention bi-folding doors leading to the back garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SuttonMansfieldZoopla