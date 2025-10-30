Planning permission - Your guide to planning permission and applications - explained in 60 seconds

FUTURE PROOF: Homes with Electric Vehicle charging points on the market in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 30th Oct 2025, 09:00 GMT
Homes with Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points are increasingly popular for the discerning home owner eager to live a greener lifestyle.

Electric vehicles offer advantages such as zero tailpipe emissions, lower running and maintenance costs and contribute to reduced noise and air pollution.

EV charging points in new builds have been a legal requirement in England since June 2022 and more and more residents are following suits and getting them installed in older properties.

To save you the leg work and the cost we’ve found ten of the best properties on the market with EV charging points.

1. Modern technology

Modern 5 bedroom detached family home - ideal for growing families, not to be missed, spacious accommodation, well presented throughout with a handy Electric Car Charging Point.

2. 5 bed detached house, Shilling Road, Mansfield - £475,000

Modern 5 bedroom detached family home - ideal for growing families, not to be missed, spacious accommodation, well presented throughout with a handy Electric Car Charging Point. Photo: Zoopla

This stunning four-bedroom detached family home is beautifully positioned on the highly sought-after Robin Down Lane, Mansfield. Designed with modern family living in mind, this home offers open-plan living at its finest and is finished to an exceptional standard throughout.

3. 4 bed detached house, Robin Down Lane, Mansfield - £475,000

This stunning four-bedroom detached family home is beautifully positioned on the highly sought-after Robin Down Lane, Mansfield. Designed with modern family living in mind, this home offers open-plan living at its finest and is finished to an exceptional standard throughout. Photo: Zoopla

Step into this recently upgraded, stylishly modern home, perfect for family living in the sought-after Berry Hill neighbourhood. To the front, there is a block-paved driveway providing ample off-road parking with an EV charging point.

4. 4 bed detached house, Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield - £450,000 - £470,000

Step into this recently upgraded, stylishly modern home, perfect for family living in the sought-after Berry Hill neighbourhood. To the front, there is a block-paved driveway providing ample off-road parking with an EV charging point. Photo: Zoopla

