FUTURE PROOF: Homes with Electric Vehicle charging points on the market in Mansfield

Electric vehicles offer advantages such as zero tailpipe emissions, lower running and maintenance costs and contribute to reduced noise and air pollution.

EV charging points in new builds have been a legal requirement in England since June 2022 and more and more residents are following suits and getting them installed in older properties.

To save you the leg work and the cost we’ve found ten of the best properties on the market with EV charging points.

1 . Modern technology Check out some of the best properties on the market in Mansfield with an Electric Vehicle Charging Point.

2 . 5 bed detached house, Shilling Road, Mansfield - £475,000 Modern 5 bedroom detached family home - ideal for growing families, not to be missed, spacious accommodation, well presented throughout with a handy Electric Car Charging Point.

3 . 4 bed detached house, Robin Down Lane, Mansfield - £475,000 This stunning four-bedroom detached family home is beautifully positioned on the highly sought-after Robin Down Lane, Mansfield. Designed with modern family living in mind, this home offers open-plan living at its finest and is finished to an exceptional standard throughout.

4 . 4 bed detached house, Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield - £450,000 - £470,000 Step into this recently upgraded, stylishly modern home, perfect for family living in the sought-after Berry Hill neighbourhood. To the front, there is a block-paved driveway providing ample off-road parking with an EV charging point.