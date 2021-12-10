Funding boost to boost energy performance of 'cold' homes in Mansfield and Ashfield

About 6,500 low-income households in ‘cold’ homes across the Midlands are set to be upgraded after the Government awarded £82.4 million to authorities across the region.

The scheme, designed to cut both energy bills, by an average of £200 per year, and carbon emissions, aims to improve the energy efficiency of some of the poorest performing homes in the country – those rated between D and G on their energy performance certificates.

Local authorities in line for cash include Mansfield and Ashfield – both authorities have been approached for comment.

Widespread home insulation improvements are needed to get to net-zero carbon emissions.

Lord Martin Callanan, business and energy minister, said: “The UK has a strong track record in improving the energy performance of its homes, with 40 per cent in England and Wales now at or above energy performance band C. This funding will target help at those who need it most to make homes warmer, more comfortable and greener.”