On the market for £325,000 with estate agents Bairstow Eves, the beautifully presented, detached property sits on Millrise Road.

The entrance hallway leads to two reception rooms, a kitchen, WC and stairs to the first floor.

The living room, at the front of the house, is a terrific size, and next door sits the kitchen, with two sets of French doors leading out to the garden.

The other reception room is the perfect space for an office or a children’s play room.

Upstairs, you will find the four bedrooms, two of which boast their own en suite facilities, plus a family bathroom.

Outside is a double garage and a driveway with space for two cars, while at the back, a fine, enclosed garden comprises an artificial lawn and a patio area.

