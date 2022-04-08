Found in Farnsfield: perfect combination of cosy cottage with modern touches

Situated on Main Street, the four-bedroom, detached house is on the market with Mansfield estate agents Need2View for a guide price of £550,000.

So steeped in history is Rose Cottage that it was once the gatehouse to the nearby Hexgreave Hall Estate. Now it is finished to a high standard, with attention to detail shown in every room.

The ground floor boasts a modern dining kitchen, with the added benefit of a utility room and a downstairs WC.

Three reception rooms include a comfortable sitting room, dining room and sunroom with bi-folding doors that lead into the back garden.

On the first floor, you will find four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a master with en suite, and a family bathroom.

Located on a corner plot, the property has gardens to the front and back, where there is a beautiful cottage garden. At the front, a walled garden has a wrought iron gate that opens on to a pathway and leads to an attractive entrance with canopy.

Also outside is a garage with electric door, power and lighting, plus additional storerooms.

Set firmly in the countryside, the cottage is still within walking distance of schools, shops, cafes and restaurants.

1. Welcoming entrance This spacious hallway gives a bright and welcoming entrance to Rose Cottage. In fact, it runs the whole length of the house, with ceiling spotlights, Karndean flooring and balustraded stairs to the first floor. There is also a storage cupboard underneath the stairs, plus an airing cupboard. Photo: Neil Lancashire Photo Sales

2. Charming sitting room The charming sitting room boasts a wealth of traditional features, including oak beams and an open fireplace with exposed brickwork and log burner. There are wall light points, numerous power points, a TV aerial point, radiator and double-glazed bay window to the front. Photo: Neil Lancashire Photo Sales

3. Newly-fitted kitchen The newly-fitted kitchen features a range of modern wall and base units, co-ordinated with granite work surfaces and splashbacks. There is plenty of cupboard space, providing ample storage, and the added benefit of a breakfast bar. Photo: Neil Lancashire Photo Sales

4. Integrated appliances The kitchen diner includes a number of integrated appliances, including a four-ring gas hob with stylish copper extractor fan over, raised double electric oven and grill, built-in microwave, wine cooler, dishwasher and larder-style fridge. There are numerous power points, ceiling spotlights and painted beams Photo: Neil Lancashire Photo Sales