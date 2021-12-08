A detached, three-bedroom family home, it sits at The Park, within walking distance of the town centre, and is being marketed by estate agents Buckley Brown for offers in the region of £395,000.

A fantastic, spacious internal layout includes a recently updated kitchen and newly installed blinds and flooring.

A large living/dining room, hall and WC complete the ground floor. And upstairs, three well-presented bedrooms include a master with its own en suite.

Outside will impress you further because a sizeable back garden features a decked seating area and mature trees. Additionally, there is off-street parking for two vehicles.

