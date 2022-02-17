Forest Town bungalow is 'wonderful find' that may induce the wow factor

Offers in the region of £350,000 are being invited by BuckleyBrown for the three-bedroom property, which stands on Pump Hollow Lane in a desirable area close to shops and amenities.

As soon as you arrive, you quickly get a sense of the space the bungalow offers, both inside and out, where the front driveway leads to a double garage.

The interior has been lovingly decorated throughout, with recently fitted flooring that you will love.

The hallway gives access to every room, beginning with the large living room and then the attractive kitchen, sure to please budding masterchefs!

The three bedrooms are all spacious and kept to a high standard. One of them is so versatile that it is currently being used as a dining room.

The gorgeous family bathroom completes the interior before we step back outside to find a stunning garden to the rear and also a store, which can be used for just about anything.

Check out our photo gallery, which highlights all of the bungalow’s assets, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Homely living room A beautiful feature fireplace gives this living room a warm and homely feel. There are windows to the front and side of the bungalow. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Lengthy and spacious This second shot of the living room shows how lengthy and spacious it is, while the neutral-coloured walls would complement any style.The flooring is laminated, and there is a central heating radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Cosy and relaxing Cosy and relaxing is the only way to describe the living room, where you can just imagine settling down in front of the fire and the TV. Traditional coving adds another homely touch Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Attractive kitchen Deeper into the bungalow sits this kitchen, which comes complete with an attractive, modern range of grey gloss units and cabinets. Not forgetting complementary worktops, an inset sink and drainer, downlights, central heating radiator and windows to the side and rear of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales