Five-bedroom £325,000 family home in Mansfield is steeped in style and quality

On the market with estate agents BuckleyBrown, the handsome, bay-fronted detached house sits on Robin Down Lane in one of the best regarded residential districts of town.

A BuckleyBrown spokesperson said: “As soon as we pulled up outside this home, we fell in love with it.

"It is a real credit to the present owners, who have invested a significant amount of time to create a perfect family home. It is the ideal base for modern-day living and is also ready for the new owners to put their own stamp on.”

A welcoming reception hall sets the tone on the ground floor, which also features a lounge, kitchen/diner, utility room and WC.

On the first floor, you will find the five bedrooms and also a stylish family bathroom.

Outside, there is ample space for off-street parking on the driveway, a garage and a well-maintained, large garden at the back.

1. Attractive lounge Through the porch and entrance hall, take a right turn and you will find yourself in this attractive lounge or living room. Bright and airy, it has a great sense of space, with French doors overlooking the back garden. It is also full of character, thanks largely to its feature fireplace. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Light flooding in The large living room at the Robin Down Lane property from a different angle. A particularly appealing feature is the bay window at the front, which allows natural light to flood through. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3. Impressive kitchen/diner At the back of the ground floor is this impressive kitchen/diner, which comes complete with a comprehensive range of matching units and cabinets, plus a complementary work surface over and an inset sink. There is an integrated oven, as well as space and plumbing for a dishwasher and fridge freezer. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. Dining area with a view The kitchen/diner is so big that there is room to set up this lovely dining area, which comes with a view. The double doors lead out to the garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales