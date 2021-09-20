Five-bedroom Mansfield home certainly boasts the 'wow factor'

The five-bedroom, four-bedroom home, on Lindhurst Lane, is new to the market.

Its listing on property website Zoopla says: “This five-bedroom, detached property is full of character as well as being very modern, offering everything you would need including a 'Hive' active heating system.”

Highlights include a ‘light and airy entrance hallway, ‘beautiful living room’, kitchen with ‘beautiful island’ and double bedroom with ensuite on the ground floor, as well as a garden room which would work as another bedroom, featuring French doors out to the garden, a vaulted ceiling and an ensuite.

Upstairs are three further bedrooms, including one ensuite, and the family bathroom.

Zoopla says: “The property stands beautifully with mature trees to the front and a drive for ample vehicles including a caravan/Motorhome. The rear garden is very private and has patio and lawn along with gated access to the side.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Hall The entrance hallway has a beautiful composite front door and double-glazed window, two double radiators and lvt - luxury vinyl tiles - flooring with doors off to the living room, WC, bedroom three and the kitchen along with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Sitting room The living space is a wonderful family area with two sets of French doors out to the garden, a floor-to-ceiling window along with one out to the front. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Sitting room There are wall lights, a double radiator and a multi-fuel burner in the sitting room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Sitting room The property stands beautifully with mature trees to the front and a drive for ample vehicles including a caravan/motorhome. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales