Five-bedroom Mansfield home certainly boasts the 'wow factor'

The five-bedroom, four-bedroom home, on Lindhurst Lane, is new to the market.
Its listing on property website Zoopla says: “This five-bedroom, detached property is full of character as well as being very modern, offering everything you would need including a 'Hive' active heating system.”
Highlights include a ‘light and airy entrance hallway, ‘beautiful living room’, kitchen with ‘beautiful island’ and double bedroom with ensuite on the ground floor, as well as a garden room which would work as another bedroom, featuring French doors out to the garden, a vaulted ceiling and an ensuite.
Upstairs are three further bedrooms, including one ensuite, and the family bathroom.
Zoopla says: “The property stands beautifully with mature trees to the front and a drive for ample vehicles including a caravan/Motorhome. The rear garden is very private and has patio and lawn along with gated access to the side.”
The property is on the market for offers of more than £500,000 with Bairstow Eves.
