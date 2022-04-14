Five-bedroom beauty that catches the eye in Mansfield's Berry Hill area

Offers in the region of £600,000 are invited by estate agents BuckleyBrown for the distinctive, detached house at Waterson Oaks.

Set in leafy grounds, the property is not only spacious, it is also presented to an enviable standard and sure to become a family favourite, especially as schools are close by.

Well-maintained gardens at the front and back, mainly laid to lawn, with mature trees and shrubs, are sure to create a good first impression as you pull up on the driveway.

When you step inside, you will be greeted by a welcoming entrance hallway that leads to the formal lounge. A further reception room lends itself well as a separate sitting room, while a versatile games room is the perfect space to entertain family and friends.

The kitchen is just as impressive, particularly as it has a handy utility room next door, as well as a built-in table for dining.

For more formal gatherings, there is a separate dining room with doors leading directly out into the garden.

On the first floor, you will find five wonderfully presented bedrooms. The master benefits from its own en suite, while a family bathroom serves the other four.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Large lounge After stepping inside to the entrance hall, the first reception room we come across is the largest. It is a formal lounge, with a carpeted floor, central heating radiator and a window to the front of the property, allowing for ample natural light. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Mini-cinema? This second shot of the lounge shows how it can be turned into a mini-cinema. Double doors lead outside to the garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3. Put your stamp on it A third look at the spacious lounge, which has been decorated in neutral colours. Modern fixtures and fittings add to the appeal of the room, which invites you to put your own personal stamp on it. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. Sizeable kitchen At the back of the house is this sizeable kitchen, complete with a comprehensive range of traditional-style units and cabinets. There is also a work surface, and inset sink and drainer with mixer tap. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales