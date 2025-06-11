First-time buyers champion buying new in Nottinghamshire

A couple from Nottinghamshire have credited the advantages of buying new for helping them take their first step onto the property ladder, and are urging other first-time buyers to do the same.

Amy Jones and her fiancé Teron Chu, both 28, have moved into a three bedroom home at David Wilson Homes’ Old Mill Farm development in Brinsley.

The couple, who were previously renting near Nottingham city centre, say the energy efficiency, offers and on-site support made buying a brand-new home a “no brainer”.

Amy, originally from Nottingham, and Teron, who relocated from Hong Kong, had been living in a rented two bedroom Barratt Homes property in Strelley when they decided the time was right to invest in their future.

BN - IMG_1477 - Teron and Amy in the kitchen of their new home at Old Mill Farm

Amy said: “We knew straight away that we wanted a brand-new home. There are so many benefits – they are more energy-efficient, come with warranties, and David Wilson Homes provided an independent mortgage adviser and solicitor, which really simplified everything.

“The support we had throughout made the whole experience far easier than expected.”

The couple purchased their home off-plan and received regular updates from the on-site sales team, including photo progress as their property was built. They also took advantage of a 5% deposit contribution from the developer, which helped reduce their mortgage repayments.

Now settled into their new Archford style home, the couple say owning their own property feels like a major life milestone.

B&DWNM - IMG_1419 - Teron and Amy outside their new home at Old Mill Farm

Amy added: “It’s such an exciting feeling. Even though our mortgage is a little more than our previous rent, it’s going towards something we own, and we finally have the freedom to personalise our house.”

The couple have already noticed the cost benefits of a more sustainable home. Despite moving into a larger property, their electricity bills have dropped thanks to the energy-efficient design.

Amy added: “The house stays warmer for longer, and it’s much cheaper to run. That’s something you don’t often get with older properties.”

The quiet setting and proximity to transport links also made Old Mill Farm the ideal choice.

Amy continued: “It’s a peaceful area with beautiful walks nearby, but we’re still well connected. It’s perfect for our commutes.”

The couple have also begun making their mark on the home, including a tiled splashback in the kitchen to suit Amy’s passion for baking, and a fitted wardrobe in the main bedroom. One of the bedrooms now serves as a home office, supporting their hybrid working lifestyle.

Reflecting on their experience with David Wilson Homes, Amy praised the customer service as “10 out of 10”, adding: “The team were amazing from day one. Any queries were dealt with quickly, and we always felt supported.”

Amy and Teron now hope their story will inspire other first-time buyers to explore the potential of buying new.

Amy said: “To anyone looking to buy their first home – ask questions, and don’t overlook buying brand-new. The incentives, efficiency and support made a huge difference for us. We would 100% recommend it.”

The Archford style home features a spacious lounge and an open-plan kitchen with dining area and French doors leading out to the rear garden, ideal for entertaining and modern family living.

All three bedrooms are generously sized, with space for wardrobes and clutter-free storage. The main bedroom includes an en suite, and there is also a family bathroom.

Less than 10 properties remain for sale at the development, including variety of Archford style homes ready for a summer move, with unique deals available for greater affordability.

For more information about Old Mill Farm, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8473.

Alternatively, to view the wider range of properties available in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.