First selection of homes now on offer at new development in Brinsley

A CGI of a typical street scene at Old Mill Farm.

David Wilson Homes’ Old Mill Farm development is set to deliver a collection of 115 two to five bedroom homes at the Cordy Lane community, and the first selection of properties are now available to reserve.

Jan Ruston, sales director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “Brinsley is a fantastic location and our new development Old Mill Farm will benefit a range of homebuyers with its picturesque location and great amenities in the area.

“The homes have been expertly crafted to suit the needs of the modern-day homebuyer and, with a range of properties available, there is something for everyone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Mill Farm development in Brinsley.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming people to the development and would encourage anyone interested to register their interest to be among the first to view the properties available.”

Located just outside of the town of Eastwood, Old Mill Farm allows for comfortable travel to and from Nottingham, as well as convenient links to the M1, as well as the nearby Langley Mill train station.

Jan Rushton added: “With Erewash Meadows Nature Reserve nearby, as well as a variety of countryside walks, there’s something for all the family, whether it’s a day out in town or a nature walk at a comfortable pace amidst beautiful surroundings.

“With Brinsley Primary and Nursery School and Underwood Church of England Primary School on the doorstep, homebuyers with children can have peace of mind that there are education options in close proximity.

“Supermarkets such as Morrisons and ASDA, as well as an array of bakeries, independent shops, pubs and restaurants in Eastwood the town centre ensure residents will have all the essentials close to home.”

David Wilson Homes is currently selling for Old Mill Farm from the Langley Room in Eastwood Hall, on Mansfield Road, NG16 3SS.

Anyone interested in learning more about the properties available at Old Mill Farm is encouraged to book an appointment with a sales adviser following the eagerly-anticipated sales launch, which attracted more than 600 people, to register their interest in the new community.