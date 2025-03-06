First look at 319-home scheme in Beeston where homes will be ready to move into this year

Platform Home Ownership has released the first CGI of its 319-home development in Beeston, where homes will be ready to move into later this year.

The development, named Trentside, will be to the east of Beeston Rylands and within the Nottingham Enterprise Zone, which is generating over 4,000 jobs.

Platform’s largest scheme to date, which is in collaboration with five-star housebuilder Keepmoat, will provide a mix of two- and three-bedroom houses and apartments, with the first homes set to be occupied this Spring close to the banks of the River Trent.

To mark the forthcoming release of the first homes, Platform has embedded a local street artist’s interpretation of new CGIs, so residents can understand how the development will look when complete, giving a nod to Nottingham’s rich history of street art culture.

Computer-generated image of how the homes at Trentside will look

The brand-new homes will offer a range of sustainable features designed to keep energy costs down for occupants, such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and electric car charging points, while buyers will benefit from the extensive infrastructure of outer Nottingham meaning the city centre and green spaces are all within a short journey.

Through a mixture of Shared Ownership and affordable rent tenures, families, young professionals, downsizers, graduates and many other property seekers will have the opportunity to secure a home of their own through an affordable homes scheme.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales through at this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

SmallKidDesign helped to portray the future of the development through the street art project.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Beeston Rylands is a thriving community just a short journey from the main Beeston town, with great transport links into Nottingham and other surrounding suburbs.

Nottingham is home to two renowned universities, and famed for its sporting prowess via its football teams and world-famous cricket venue, Trent Bridge, while there are a number of good schools in the area for young families to choose from.

Clare Summerhayes, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “Trentside is a hugely important scheme for Beeston, further contributing to the growth of a thriving town and offering a route onto the property ladder for so many people.

“Beeston is an up-and-coming area with fantastic potential to become one of the most sought-after commuter locations in the Midlands, so to be leading the way with such a large scale development is rewarding.

“We’re looking forward to helping people on their journey towards homeownership at this development and cannot wait to see people taking that step towards a fantastic home.”

Adam Sharpe, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat East Midlands, added: “Keepmoat is proud to collaborate with Platform to provide much-needed affordable housing in the Beeston area.

Trentside will be an important scheme in the extension of the Nottingham Enterprise Zone.

“Of the 604 new homes Keepmoat are building, more than half will be delivered on behalf of Platform. Thiis partnership highlights our commitment to social value, sustainability, and the creation of thriving communities in the region.

“We are dedicated to supporting the regeneration work taking place across Nottingham and the surrounding areas.”

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.

For further details on Platform Home Ownership, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.