Find out what this eyecatching £525,000 Mansfield house looks like inside
One glance at this eyecatching, unusual-looking house in Mansfield and you’re dying to see what it’s like inside, aren’t you?
Well, here’s your chance because, thanks to Zoopla, we can bring you a photo gallery of the four-bedroom, detached property on Harlow Avenue, just off Nottingham Road. And its exciting features will ensure you are not disappointed.
It is being marketed by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers in the region of £525,000 for a property they describe as “modern, spacious and stylish”.
A spokesperson for BuckleyBrown declared: “This marvellous residence stands proud in a sought-after location. It offers great versatility and is immaculately presented by the current owners.”
Well-loved and move-in ready, the property is the perfect family home. Its distinctive style continues in the sleek kitchen, which has a unique, vaulted ceiling, remote-controlled Velux windows and underfloor heating.
A good-sized dining room features French doors, while the living room is delightful too and a versatile office completes the ground floor.
The first floor houses all four bedrooms, including an impressive master that boasts remote-controlled blackout blinds and gives access to an en suite bathroom, where there is a digitally-controlled thermostat.
Outside, a block-paved driveway leads to an integral garage, while CCTV cameras and exterior floodlights reinforce security. At the back, an enclosed garden presents a fine setting for alfresco dining.
Once you’ve flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.