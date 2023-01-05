Find out what this eyecatching £525,000 Mansfield house looks like inside

One glance at this eyecatching, unusual-looking house in Mansfield and you’re dying to see what it’s like inside, aren’t you?

Well, here’s your chance because, thanks to Zoopla, we can bring you a photo gallery of the four-bedroom, detached property on Harlow Avenue, just off Nottingham Road. And its exciting features will ensure you are not disappointed.

It is being marketed by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers in the region of £525,000 for a property they describe as “modern, spacious and stylish”.

A spokesperson for BuckleyBrown declared: “This marvellous residence stands proud in a sought-after location. It offers great versatility and is immaculately presented by the current owners.”

Well-loved and move-in ready, the property is the perfect family home. Its distinctive style continues in the sleek kitchen, which has a unique, vaulted ceiling, remote-controlled Velux windows and underfloor heating.

A good-sized dining room features French doors, while the living room is delightful too and a versatile office completes the ground floor.

The first floor houses all four bedrooms, including an impressive master that boasts remote-controlled blackout blinds and gives access to an en suite bathroom, where there is a digitally-controlled thermostat.

Outside, a block-paved driveway leads to an integral garage, while CCTV cameras and exterior floodlights reinforce security. At the back, an enclosed garden presents a fine setting for alfresco dining.

1. Harlow Avenue, Mansfield This unusual-looking four-bedroom, detached house on Harlow Avenue, Mansfield is on the market with estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers in the region of £525,000. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Modern kitchen Let's begin our tour of the interior of the Harlow Avenue house in the kitchen, which is fitted with modern units, including within a centre island. A vaulted ceiling comes with remote-controlled Velux windows. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3. Underfloor heating Tiled flooring and underfloor heating add to the appeal of the kitchen, which opens into the dining room at the £525,000 property. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. All you need The kitchen has all you need, including an integrated oven and microwave, as well as a gas hob and extractor fan. Work surfaces incorporate a sink with chrome mixer tap above. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales