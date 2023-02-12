Fewer property repossession claims in Ashfield made in lead up to Christmas

Housing charity Shelter said renters cannot wait any longer for government action – particularly on Section 21 no-fault evictions, which allow landlords to remove tenants without a reason – as more and more people are being forced from their homes.

Ministry of Justice data shows 38 claims to repossess property in Ashfield were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords from October-December 2022. Of the claims, four were for homes owned by mortgage-holders while the rest were to evict tenants.

It means there were six fewer claims than over the same period in 2021, when 44 were submitted.

Across England and Wales, nearly 23,600 possession claims were made in a bid to evict people from October-December 2022, up from 17,000 the same time the year before. However, it was still down from the period in 2019, when 31,700 claims were made.

Despite this rise, there were still fewer bids to remove people from their homes than in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic – 56 claims were lodged between October and December that year.

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said: “Every day we hear from desperate families served with no-fault eviction notices for daring to complain about poor conditions, or because their landlord wants to cash in on rising rents. The government has promised it would scrap S21. It’s time it stopped stalling and changed the law.”

Fair deal for renters

In the final quarter of 2022, more than 1,900 households were evicted by bailiffs via S21 proceedings,more than double the790 from the period in 2021.

Figures show in the latest period, tenants were evicted from their homes in Ashfield on 16 occasions, putting them among the 5,400 tenant evictions across England and Wales. Of them, three Ashfield evictions were carried out by court-ordered bailiffs due to S21 proceedings.