Feast your eyes on modern bungalow in Forest Town with balcony-patio and gym
The four-bedroom, detached property, can be found at the end of a private drive off Old Mill Lane. It is one of just six dwellings in the development, called The Gables, which is accessed only by remote-controlled electric gates.
Special features include underfloor heating, a gym and an elevated balcony-patio that overlooks a landscaped garden and offers far-reaching views.
Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners are very excited about the bungalow after introducing it to the market with a price tag of £480,000.
A spokesperson said: “The property was built in 2004, offering spacious single-storey accommodation and a south-west-facing rear garden.
"It has recently been updated and improved to a high standard, both internally and externally, creating an impressive home of high calibre.”
Step inside via an entrance porch and an L-shaped entrance hall, where double doors open through to a large open-plan living/dining/kitchen space. There is also a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en suite, plus three further bedrooms, an office, a second Jack and Jill en suite and a family bathroom.
Outside, a large block-paved driveway offers off-street parking space and leads to an integral double garage that has been converted into a storage/utility area with a connecting doorway leading through to a gym.
That decked, sandstone balcony-patio can be found at the back, with steps leading down to a lower-level garden, where there are lawns, a gravel seating area and a large undercover storage space beneath the decking.
After reading all that, you must surely check out our photo gallery below! For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.